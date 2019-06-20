Mobile Native Matt Peacock Dazzles in Jackson Victory

June 20, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Jackson Generals News Release





Mobile, Ala. - The Jackson Generals, the Double-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's Arizona Diamondbacks, launched their 2019 Second Half by dismantling the Mobile BayBears, 13-2, at Hank Aaron Stadium on Thursday. The victory for Jackson (40-31) came with Mobile native Matt Peacock (3-2, 2.01 ERA) shutting down the BayBears (27-42) in what is likely to be his first and only career appearance as a professional in front of his hometown crowd.

Returning to action after the Southern League's 2019 All-Star Break, the Generals and BayBears were slow to get started, as neither side tallied a run through the first three innings. A one-out infield error allowed Jamie Westbrook to reach base in the fourth inning, beginning an offensive spree for the Generals that included eight singles and a pair of walks, leading to nine runs. Jazz Chisholm and Mark Karaviotis each recorded multiple run-scoring singles in the inning, helping to chase BayBears starter Andrew Wantz (0-1, 4.82 ERA) from the game.

Jackson would eventually tack on pairs of insurance runs in the sixth and ninth innings, with Drew Ellis connecting on a solo homer in the sixth inning, his seventh jack of the year. The Generals' 16-hit barrage featured two hits, two runs, and two RBI for Ellis, as well as three hits for Ben DeLuzio, who drove in three runs. Westbrook collected three hits, scored twice, and drove in two runs, while the bottom four players in the batting order for the Generals --- Chisholm, Karaviotis, Ryan Grotjohn, and Galli Cribbs Jr. --- combined to go 8-for-19 with five runs scored and six RBI. Jackson had hits in nine of their 19 situations with men in scoring position, boring into the Mobile bullpen to force the use of three relievers and position player Bo Way on the hill in the final inning.

Peacock, a graduate of Saraland (Ala.) High School and a University of South Alabama alum, encouraged his trademark brand of gravity-minding contact, drawing 11 groundball outs from the BayBears over six innings. He used 73 pitches to complete his work, keeping Mobile without a hit through the first five-and-two-thirds innings before conceding a solo homer to top Los Angeles Angels prospect Jo Adell. He walked one batter and finished with four strikeouts, tossing the 21st quality start by a Generals hurler this season. Tyler Mark added a scoreless frame of relief, and Connor Grey worked the final two innings while allowing a run on three hits. Jackson is now 6-0 in 2019 against the BayBears, who are slated to move to Madison, Alabama in 2020.

NEXT GENERALS GAME:

7:05 pm CT Friday (6/21) at Mobile BayBears

Hank Aaron Stadium - Mobile, Ala.

LHP Bryan Valdez (3-2, 2.81 ERA) vs. RHP Jason Alexander (1-3, 3.04 ERA)

BROADCAST: Mobile BayBears Baseball Network

TICKETS

UP AND COMING AT

THE BALLPARK:

June 30-July 3:

Generals vs. Montgomery Biscuits (AA, Tampa Bay Rays)

...featuring

the Generals' Independence Day Celebration (July 3), with special fireworks!

For tickets and more information about the Generals, dial 731.988.5299 or log on to JacksonGeneralsBaseball.com!

Southern League Stories from June 20, 2019

