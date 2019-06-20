Generals Gameday: June 20 at Mobile

June 20, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Jackson Generals News Release





Jackson Generals (39-31 Overall, 0-0 Second Half)

Vs. Mobile BayBears (29-41 Overall, 0-0 Second Half)

Thursday, June 20 | 6:35 pm CT | Hank Aaron Stadium

Game 71 | Road Game 36 | Second Half Game 1

Generals SP: RHP Matt Peacock (2-2, 2.09 ERA)

Opponent SP: RHP Andrew Wantz (0-0, 1.50 ERA)

SERIES PRIMER: The Generals visit the Mobile BayBears (AA, Los Angeles Angels) for the second time in 2019 and the last time in team history, as the BayBears will move to Madison, Alabama in 2020. The teams will meet in 15 games this season, including this Second-Half-opening series and an early August set; Jackson swept their 1st Half series, winning 5 games at Hank Aaron Stadium.

LAA Top-30 Prospects at MOB (with rank): OF Jo Adell (#1), OF Brandon Marsh (#2), IF Jahmai Jones (#3), RHP Luis Madero (#20), RHP Jesus Castillo (#21), C Jack Kruger (#22), RHP Jeremy Beasley (#23)

LAST GAME: Jackson, Tenn. - The Jackson Generals, the Double-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's Arizona Diamondbacks, fell behind the Biloxi Shuckers early on Sunday and never returned fire, dropping a 4-0 game at The Ballpark at Jackson. The loss keeps the Generals (39-31) from scoring a sweep over the Shuckers (41-29), who held the Generals without a run for just the fifth time this year. Full Recap: JacksonGeneralsBaseball.com

TODAY'S PITCHING MATCHUP: After missing his scheduled start at Hank Aaron Stadium in May due to rain, Mobile native Matt Peacock prepares to make his first and only homecoming appearance. The former Saraland HS Spartan and South Alabama Jaguar has flourished at Double-A when healthy, weathering a pair of IL stints in the First Half to record a 2.09 ERA. In his most recent start, the groundball maven induced 11 groundouts, with seven of them handled by third baseman Drew Ellis. Peacock opens the season's Second Half against BayBears right-hander Andrew Wantz, who allowed only one run in a six-inning Double-A debut against Mississippi on June 13.

ALL-STAR GAMERS: The Southern League's All-Star Game happened in Biloxi on June 18, and six Generals were invited to play a part (stats from First Half).

*C Daulton Varsho: .260 BA, 9 HR, 30 RBI | AT ASG: 2-2, 2 R, RBI, BB

*3B Drew Ellis: .253 BA, 6 HR, 31 RBI | AT ASG: 1-3, R, 2 BB

*OF Jeffrey Baez: .244 BA, 7 HR, 33 RBI | AT ASG: HR Derby winner; 0-3

*OF Jamie Westbrook: .272 BA, 9 HR, 38 RBI | AT ASG: 2nd in HR Derby; 0-2

*SP Riley Smith: 4-4, 1.75 ERA, 67.0 IP | AT ASG: 1.0 IP, 3 BF, 1 K, 11 pitches

*SP Bo Takahashi: 4-3, 3.60 ERA, 55.0 IP | AT ASG: 0.1 IP, 1 BF, 1 pitch

*RP Lucas Luetge: 4-1, 1.08 ERA, 25.0 IP | DNP at ASG due to promotion

SMITH AND WESTBROOK FULLY LOADED: Generals Pavin Smith and Jamie Westbrook have put up strong numbers in June, especially Westbrook, who drove in the game-winning run on back to back nights against Biloxi.

P. Smith in June: leads team in hits (19), doubles (5)

Westbrook in June: leads team in BA (.348, 16-46), OBP (.455, 9 BB)

ONE THING LEADS TO ANOTHER: After leading the team in the First Half with 101 total bases, Generals infielder Andy Young was promoted to Reno on June 16. To fill his place, the D-backs tapped Visalia Rawhide outfielder/first baseman Mark Karaviotis, who won Midseason All-Star honors in the California League. He batted .286 for Visalia with 33 RBI while helping them to a 44-22 mark.

?

