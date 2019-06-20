Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Game Notes, June 20 vs. Pensacola

The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp begin the second half of the season by hosting the Pensacola Blue Wahoos in Thursday's 7:05 p.m. contest. RHP Jorge Guzman (3-6, 3.73 ERA) starts for the Shrimp against Wahoos LHP Bryan Sammons (0-1, 6.62 ERA). Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on MiLB.tv, Sunny 102.3 FM and TuneIn.

JUMBO SHRIMP CLOSE FIRST HALF WITH 1-0 WIN

Sixto Sanchez fired six shutout innings on Sunday to head the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp to a 1-0 victory over the Birmingham Barons. The Jumbo Shrimp bagged the game's only run of the game in the third inning. Corey Bird raced in on a Brian Miller RBI single. Sanchez scattered five hits in his six frames, walking only one against four strikeouts to earn the win. McKenzie Mills, Brett Graves and Jeff Kinley each logged a scoreless inning to close out Jacksonville's fourth consecutive victory. Kinley picked up his second save by striking out the side in the ninth inning. Miller recorded a pair of hits in the effort, with Santiago Chavez and Anfernee Seymour each collecting one knock.

STAR WARS

Robert Dugger, Brian Miller, Cody Poteet and Justin Twine represented the Jumbo Shrimp in Tuesday's Southern League All-Star Game in Biloxi, but the North took the classic by a score of 7-3. Poteet twirled a scoreless fourth inning before Dugger ceded a run with a strikeout in the fifth. Offensively, Miller went 0-for-1 at the plate while also playing center field. Twine went 1-for-2 with a run scored, manning second base for the South Division.

A TALE OF TWO STARTS

In the first 20 games of the season, Jacksonville starting pitchers compiled a 3-13 record and 5.44 ERA over 91.0 innings. Jumbo Shrimp lid-lifters combined for 49 walks (4.8 BB/9), 89 strikeouts (8.8 K/9) and 91 hits allowed (9.0 H/9). However, the Jumbo Shrimp have seen some stellar starting pitching over the last 50 games. During this stretch, Jacksonville starters have combined for a 2.72 ERA (88 ER in 291.2 IP). Jumbo Shrimp starters have walked 83 (2.6 BB/9), fanned 238 (7.3 K/9) and yielded 233 hits (7.2 H/9).

FOUR IN A ROW

Jacksonville closed the first half of the season with four straight victories, and the Jumbo Shrimp are just one win away from matching their longest winning streak of the campaign. During this four-game run, Jacksonville has scored just 12 runs, pretty much right on their season average of 3.0 per game. However, the Jumbo Shrimp have surrendered just six runs (2.0 per game) during this four-game roll.

THOU SHALT NOT STEAL

Jumbo Shrimp catchers have been a crucial element to a strong defense throughout the 2019 season. The club's backstops have caught 40 men stealing, both second in

Double-A and third in all of Minor League Baseball behind the Modesto Nuts' (High-A, Seattle Mariners) 41.

Jacksonville's 43.0 percent caught stealing rate ranks fourth in Double-A. Individually, Santiago Chavez leads Double-A and places in a tie for fifth in the minors with 24 runners caught stealing in just 44 attempts (54.5 percent).

FRIENDS CLOSE, ENEMIES CLOSER

Throughout every level in the history of baseball, nearly every team can expect to go about .500 in games decided by one or two runs. However, the Jumbo Shrimp have gone a combined 13-26 (.333) in games determined by two runs or fewer, including a stunning 2-12 in contests decided by precisely two tallies. In fact, Jacksonville has lost eight of their last 14 affairs decided by no more than two runs, though the club did just win its first two two-run games of the season in this series at Birmingham. Additionally, seven of the Jumbo Shrimp's last eight games have been decided by two runs or fewer, including five in a row.

DEFENSE AGAINST THE DARK ARTS

In the first 51 games of the season, Jacksonville committed 40 errors, a figure that ranked in the middle of the pack in the Southern League. The Jumbo Shrimp have followed that up with just 10 miscues in the last 19 games, and the club's season total of 50 now ranks in a tie for the second-fewest in the circuit. Moreover, Jacksonville has also displayed a strong range factor as evidenced by the club's defensive efficiency, which simply measures how many batted balls put into play that are turned into outs. The Jumbo Shrimp have posted a .718 defensive efficiency, a figure that ranks second in the Southern League. In fact, Jacksonville's defensive efficiency is so strong that it would also place seventh in the major leagues.

SHRIMP SKEWER

Jacksonville begins the second half of the season on Thursday. The Jumbo Shrimp were 27-42 (.391) in last year's second half, the worst mark in any half in recorded club history (through the 2005 season).

