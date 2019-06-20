Biloxi Shuckers Homestand Highlights June 20-24

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers open a five-game homestand hosting the Mississippi Braves from Thursday, June 20 to Monday, June 24. The first home series against the Mississippi Braves in 2019 will feature a number of fun-filled experiences including Golf Night, Fireworks and a Kids Backpack Giveaway!

Golf Night and Double Play Thursday presented by Polk's Meat Products, Yuengling, Coca-Cola and Kicker 108 - Thursday, June 20 @ 6:35 pm Fore! The homestand tees off with great discounts on food and drinks plus prizes throughout the night! Join the Shuckers at MGM Park for golf-themed events and the chance to win rounds from your favorite local golf courses. Roll a pair with $2 hot dogs, $2 Yuengling, $2 sodas and $3 draft beer specials presented by Polk's Meat Products, Yuengling, Coca-Cola and Kicker 108. Purchase "The Double Play' which includes a Reserved Level ticket and two drink vouchers for $12.

Fireworks Friday presented by Margaritaville Resort Biloxi and Schooner's Birthday - Friday, June 21 @ 6:35 pm Biloxi's favorite bird is celebrating another year on the Mississippi Sound and inviting all of his mascot friends to MGM Park for a birthday bash! Come celebrate Schooner's birthday with fellow mascots from around the Gulf Coast! Fans will get to enjoy a special postgame fireworks show presented by Margaritaville Resort Biloxi. Gates open at 5:30 pm for a 6:35 pm first pitch.

Shuck Yeah Saturday with Kids Backpack Giveaway presented by Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi - Saturday, June 22 @ 6:35 pm It's the weekend! Celebrate the start of summer at the ballpark on the first Saturday of the second half! The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a Shuckers-themed backpack, presented by Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi. Get Saturday started early with a party out on the North Lawn, including cornhole, giant Jenga, ski ball, washers and more!

Tickets are also available for the Beer Garden Bullpen Seats. Located at the top of Section 114 right in front of the Buena Vista Beer Garden, the Beer Garden Bullpen Seats are just $15 and include three, 4 oz. samples of select craft beers from the Beer Garden.

Salute Sunday presented by Keesler Federal Credit Union - Sunday, June 23 @ 2:35 pm It's Salute Sunday, with $8 Reserved Level tickets and $10 Dugout Box tickets available for active and retired military personnel. Shuckers players will wear military jerseys and there will be a special Color Guard on hand pregame. Select players will also be available for pregame autographs from 1:45 pm to 2:15 pm presented by Allegiant Air. Bring your glove and a ball for postgame catch on the field as well! As part of MiLB's Sun Safety initiative, the first 1,000 fans will receive Blue Lizard Sunscreen samples.

Family Four Packs are available which include four Reserved Level tickets, four chips, four hot dogs and four drinks for just $60. Gates open at 1:30 pm for a 2:35 pm first pitch.

Barks and Brews Monday presented by Raising Cane's and F.E.B. Distributing - Monday June 24 @ 6:35 pm Mondays just got better with a great beer special and dogs at the ballpark on Barks & Brews Monday. Receive $3 craft beer refills with the purchase of a Shuckers Monday Mug (20 oz.), which includes your first beer, for just $10 at the Buena Vista Beer Garden. Taps include Lazy Magnolia, Biloxi Brewing, Parish Brewing and more.

Dogs are not just welcome, they're encouraged on Mondays. Purchase a $7 berm ticket to take in the game with your pup. Arrive early to participate in our pregame dog parade at 6:05 pm on the warning track. Gates open at 5:30 pm for a 6:35 pm first pitch.

Half-Season Shuck Nation Memberships, Flex Plans and Group Outings for the 2019 Biloxi Shuckers season are on sale now and are available for purchase by calling 228-233-3465, online at biloxishuckers.com or by visiting the MGM Park front office.

