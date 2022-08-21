Trejo Launches Two More Home Runs in 6-2 Victory over Rainiers

Tacoma, WA - It was once again the Alan Trejo show on Saturday night. The Albuquerque Isotopes shortstop belted two home runs for the second consecutive game, leading his team to a 6-2 victory over the Tacoma Rainiers at Cheney Stadium. Albuquerque has won three of the first five games of this series. With the Topes clinging to a 2-1 lead in the eighth inning, Rainiers left-handed reliever Brennan Bernadino had a spell of wildness, walking two batters and hitting another to load the bases for Trejo. The right-handed batter promptly stroked a pitch over the right-center field wall for a grand slam, Albuquerque's 12th of the season which leads all of affiliated professional baseball. The contest started out as a pitcher's duel, with Chad Kuhl and Konner Wade matching zeroes for the first four innings. Trejo broke the stalemate with a leadoff homer in the fifth. Kuhl worked five scoreless frames in a Major League rehab start, allowing three hits while walking four and striking out six. Tacoma produced their biggest threat in the fifth as they put two on with nobody out, but Kuhl wiggled his way out of trouble, capping his outing with a punchout of Abraham Toro. Tim Lopes produced a run with an RBI groundout in the sixth before Tacoma got on the board courtesy of a Taylor Trammell two-out single off Ty Blach in the seventh.

Topes Scope: - Trejo's grand slam was Albuquerque's 12th of the season, tied with the 2007 Lake Elsinore Storm (Padres High-A) for the most by a Minor League Baseball team since at least 2005. He is the fifth player in Isotopes history to hit three grand slams in one campaign, joining Mike Colangelo and Matt Padgett (2004), Mitch Jones (2009) and Mike Tauchman (2018). Trejo is also just the second Isotope to hit four slams while wearing an Albuquerque uniform, as Colangelo did so over a span of two seasons from 2004-05. Trejo also hit a slam on July 5, 2021 vs. El Paso.

- Trejo is batting .438 (21-for-48) with four doubles, seven long balls and 16 RBI in his last 12 games, with nine multi-hit contests during the stretch. He is the first Albuquerque player to have back-to-back multi-homer games since Jordan Patterson on July 13-14, 2017 at Las Vegas. It was his first four-hit contest since July 30, 2021 vs. Salt Lake.

- Sean Bouchard extended his on-base streak to 17 games with a walk. During the stretch that began July 30, Bouchard is slashing .281/.413/.625 with three doubles, two triples, five homers, 10 RBI and 14 free passes.

- Jonathan Morales entered the game batting just .206 over his last 17 games, but he got on base three times via two singles and a base on balls.

- Michael Toglia extended his hitting streak to five games with a double, and is 10-for-23 with four doubles, two homers and seven RBI during the stretch, all against the Rainiers this week.

- Ryan Vilade is 1-for-30 over his last 10 games, although he did draw two walks tonight.

- Lopes did not record a hit for just the 12th time out of 53 games he has started in 2022.

- Kuhl was the sixth Isotopes starter to complete five or more innings without giving up a run this season, and the first since Corey Oswalt on July 14 at Sacramento (5.0 IP).

- Morales snapped a string of nine straight Rainiers baserunners stealing successfully when he threw out Trammell at second base to end the seventh inning.

- Tonight, the Isotopes clinched a season series victory over Tacoma for the first time since 2012, when Albuquerque took three of four in the only matchup between the clubs.

- Albuquerque won consecutive road games for only the fifth time this season, and the first since the finale at Round Rock on July 10 and the series opener in Sacramento two days later. It was their first time winning back-to-back contests at Cheney Stadium since April 13-14, 2019.

On Deck: Right-handed pitcher Riley Smith is scheduled to start the series finale for the Isotopes tomorrow, as they go for their first road series win of 2022. Left-hander Roenis Elias is slated to start for the Rainiers. First pitch from Cheney Stadium is set for 2:35 p.m. # # # For more information, contact: Joe Traub, Baseball Information Coordinator (505) 222-4011 joe.traub@abqisotopes.com.

