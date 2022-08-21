OKC Dodgers Game Notes - August 21, 2022

Oklahoma City Dodgers (67-49) at Sugar Land Space Cowboys (53-63)

Game #117 of 150/Road #57 of 75

Pitching Probables: OKC-RHP Jon Duplantier (4-3, 5.95) vs. SUG-RHP Forrest Whitley (0-1, 10.80)

Sunday, August 21, 2022 | Constellation Field | Sugar Land, Texas | 6:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers close out their road series against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys at 6:05 p.m. at Constellation Field as the teams meet for the final time in 2022. The Dodgers lead the current series, 3-2, and have won each of the first four series between the teams this season.

Last Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers hit five home runs and led from start to finish during a 13-5 victory over the Sugar Land Space Cowboys Saturday night at Constellation Field. The Dodgers wasted no time, scoring two batters into the game on a leadoff double by Michael Busch and RBI single by Miguel Vargas. Jason Martin then hit a two-run homer to make it 3-0. OKC hit two homers during a five-run third inning, with a three-run homer by Hunter Feduccia followed by another homer by Jake Amaya. Leading, 8-2, in the sixth inning, Busch and Edwin Ríos both homered within the span of three batters and Feduccia later added a two-run single. With the Dodgers ahead by 10 runs, the Space Cowboys plated three runs with two outs in the sixth inning. The Dodgers scored their final run with a RBI single by Martin the ninth inning.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Jon Duplantier (4-3) is scheduled to make his second start of the series tonight and eighth start of the season...Duplantier started Tuesday night's series opener, allowing two runs and three hits over 1.2 innings with two walks and three strikeouts and did not factor into OKC's 4-3 loss in 10 innings. After retiring the side in order in the first inning, Duplantier labored in the second and threw 33 pitches to seven batters before leaving the game...Duplantier moved into the starting rotation in mid-June and he is 0-2 in his starts, although the team is 3-4...Right-handed batters are hitting .212, but lefties are hitting .309...Duplantier was selected by the Dodgers from the Giants in the minor league phase of the Rule 5 Draft Dec. 8, 2021 after he had signed with the Giants just four days prior as a minor league free agent...In addition to Tuesday's start, Duplantier has made five previous relief appearances against Sugar Land this season. He limited the Space Cowboys to two runs and two hits over 6.2 innings over his first four meetings, but in his last two meetings, he's surrendered 10 runs (8 ER) and nine hits (2 HR) over just 3.2 innings...Duplantier attended high school in nearby Katy, Texas, located about 27 miles from Sugar Land. He was selected in the third round of the 2016 MLB Draft by Arizona out of Rice University up the road in Houston.

Against the Space Cowboys: 2022: 16-7 2021: 12-12 All-time: 28-19 At SUG: 11-9 The Dodgers and Space Cowboys meet for their fifth and final series this season, but just their second series in Sugar Land...The teams last met for a six-game series in OKC July 26-31, with OKC winning the set, 4-2, including two walk-off wins in 10 innings...The Dodgers have now won 12 of the last 16 meetings between the division foes this season and have not lost back-to-back games to the Space Cowboys in 2022...OKC went 11-4 against Sugar Land at home with wins in 10 of the last 12 games, including four walk-off wins in the last nine games. In each of the walk-off wins, the Dodgers trailed in the eighth inning or later...Previously in Sugar Land this season, the Dodgers also won a three-game series May 20-22, 2-1...Miguel Vargas leads the Dodgers with 31 hits, 17 RBI and 23 runs scored in 23 games against Sugar Land. Pitchers Ryan Pepiot and Carson Fulmer each have four wins against Sugar Land. Pepiot has a 1.82 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 29.2 IP...The teams split their 2021 season series, 12-12. Both teams went 6-6 on their home fields as Sugar Land played its first season as a Triple-A franchise...Three of the last 11 games and four of the last 13 games between the teams have gone to extra innings. Seven of the last 20 games and six of the last 16 games have been decided by one run, including four of the last eight and three of the last six.

Hanging On: The Dodgers have won five of their last seven games following a six-game losing streak and own the best record in the PCL at 67-49. They have a 3.5-game lead ahead of El Paso atop the East Division...The Dodgers are in the midst of a key stretch of 24 straight games against East Division foes and are 5-6 so far. Following today, their next 12 games will be against second-place El Paso and third-place Round Rock...The Dodgers went 9-2 immediately following the All-Star Break, but are 6-9 since...The Dodgers are 31-25 on the road this season and are one of three PCL teams with a winning road record. However, they are 3-4 over their last seven road games and 4-5 over their last nine road games.

Getting Offensive: Last night, the Dodgers hit five homers, finishing with five or more home runs in a game for the second time this season and falling one shy of their season high of six homers set May 12 at Round Rock. Five different players went deep Saturday: Jake Amaya, Michael Busch, Hunter Feduccia, Jason Martin and Edwin Ríos. Feduccia and Amaya hit the team's ninth back-to-back home runs of the season in the third inning...The Dodgers collected 17 total hits last night, finishing a game with at least 17 hits for the fifth time this season. All nine players in the lineup collected at least one hit and seven finished with multi-hit games. Jason Martin led the way with a game-high three hits.

Walking Papers: The Dodgers drew seven walks Saturday to set a new single-season team record during the Bricktown era (since 1998) with 574 walks. Andy Burns drew the record-setter leading off the ninth inning. The Dodgers pace all Triple-A teams in walks this season and rank fourth overall in the Minors. The team has drawn 150 walks in the 26 games following the All-Star Break for an average of 5.77 per game, including 10 games with seven or more walks...The last PCL teams with more than 574 walks in a season were Salt Lake (637) and Round Rock (623) during the 140-game 2019 season...On the other hand, the Dodgers pitching staff has allowed 562 walks this season to lead all Triple-A teams. However, they have allowed three or fewer walks in six of the last eight games.

J-Mart Special: Jason Martin went 3-for-5 Saturday with a home run, a walk, three RBI and three runs scored. Martin's 27 home runs are tied for second in the PCL, and one shy of the league lead. He is now one of seven players during OKC's Bricktown era (since 1998) with 27 or more home runs in a season. Martin has also reached 90 RBI, which ranks second in the PCL and is tied for 10th on OKC's list of players with the most RBI in a single season. The most recent OKC player with more than 90 RBI in a season was Edwin Ríos in 2019 (91 RBI)...He also ranks among the PCL's top-10 players in OPS (2nd, .968), total bases (T-2nd, 218), extra-base hits (3rd, 51), runs (3rd, 84), SLG (3rd, .584), walks (4th, 59), hits (6th, 108), OBP (7th, .384)...Martin has now hit safely in 10 of his last 11 games, going 14-for-37 (.378) with three homers, a double and 10 RBI...His 17 homers since June 25 are most in the Minors and most in the PCL by four.

Getting Miggy With It: Miguel Vargas went 2-for-4 with two walks, a RBI, two runs and two stolen bases last night and is currently on a seven-game hitting streak, going 9-for-26. And in his last three games, Vargas is 6-for-11 with three doubles and three walks...In Game 1 Friday he became the first OKC player with three doubles in one game since Zach Reks on June 8, 2021, also against Sugar Land. Against the Space Cowboys this season, Vargas is batting .352 (31x88) with seven doubles, five homers and a triple in 23 games, leading the Dodgers with 31 hits and 17 RBI...Vargas leads the PCL with 92 runs scored and also ranks among league leaders in hits (2nd, 123), doubles (3rd, 29), walks (3rd, 63), RBI (4th, 76), total bases (4th, 205), extra-base hits (6th, 48), OBP (6th, .388) and AVG (9th, .294)...His 92 runs are the most scored by an OKC player since 2012.

Beast Node: Ryan Noda went 2-for-5 with a double and two runs scored last night. Over his last 15 games, Noda is 18-for-48 (.375) with five doubles, three homers, 16 RBI, 11 runs and 14 walks (.552 OBP). He was also hit by a pitch Saturday for the third time in the last three games...Overall this season, he ranks among league leaders in walks (2nd, 68), OBP (4th, .393), RBI (T-7th, 72), total bases (T-8th, 182) and extra-base hits (10th, 42).

Buschwacked: Michael Busch went 2-for-5 with a home run, double, walk and three runs scored Saturday. He has 16 home runs with Oklahoma City and 27 home runs between OKC and Double-A Tulsa, tying him with teammate Jason Martin and Tulsa's Ryan Ward for the most among Dodgers minor leaguers...Over the last six games, Busch is 10-for-27 (.370) with three homers, a double, nine RBI and 10 runs scored...Since he joined the team from Tulsa May 17, Busch leads OKC with 85 hits, including a team-best 37 extra-base hits, and 59 runs scored. His 16 homers, 57 RBI, 21 doubles and 154 total bases are all second on the team during the span.

Miller Time: Starting pitcher Bobby Miller made his Triple-A debut Saturday and earned the win. Miller - widely regarded as the top pitching prospect in the Dodgers organization - pitched 5.2 innings and allowed nine hits and five runs, although only three runs were earned. He issued one walk and notched three strikeouts. Miller faced the minimum through three innings and kept Sugar Land scoreless through his first 4.1 innings before surrendering a home run. He induced three ground ball double plays and threw a total of 88 pitches.

Phys. Ed: Edwin Ríos hit his second homer in his last four games last night and now has 52 home runs over his Oklahoma City career, tying him with Nelson Cruz for fifth-place on the team's career home runs leaderboard. Jason Botts and O'Koyea Dickson are tied for third with 55...Ríos has hit safely in 13 of his last 15 games (18x62), including a 12-game hitting streak. Eight of his 10 RBI with OKC this season have come in the last seven games.

Fiduciary Facts: Hunter Feduccia homered for a second straight game last night and went 2-for-5, tying his season and career high with five RBI. He also drove in five runs July 22 at home against Sacramento...Fourteen of Feduccia's 21 hits with Oklahoma City have gone for extra bases, with five homers and nine doubles, resulting in a .500 slugging percentage over his first 23 games with OKC.

Around the Horn: Jake Amaya went 2-for-5 last night with a home run and over his last three games has reached base in six of 11 plate appearances, going 3-for-8 with two extra-base hits and three walks. He hit his first homer since June 17 at Reno...Relief pitcher Victor González made his first appearance with OKC on Major League Rehab Assignment and tossed a scoreless seventh inning Saturday, retiring three of four batters with one strikeout. He has been sidelined all season with a left elbow injury...Over the last 13 games, the Dodgers have allowed a league-high 92 runs and have a 6.47 ERA during the span. Opponents have now scored five runs or more in nine of the last 13 games and eight runs or more five times during the stretch, including three games with 12-plus runs. That includes four innings with six or more runs allowed...The Dodgers are just 3-6 in road series finales with losses in four straight. The last time the Dodgers won a road series finale was June 5 in Round Rock. They are 4-0 against Sugar Land in series finales this season.

