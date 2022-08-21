Clutch Homers Power Albuquerque Past Tacoma

Tacoma, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (52-64) fell to the Albuquerque Isotopes (53-62) 6-2 in the fifth game of the series at Cheney Stadium. Isotopes shortstop Alan Trejo homered twice and drove in five. In 22 at-bats this series, Trejo is slashing .409/.458/1.136 with seven runs, nine runs batted in, and six extra-base hits.

Tacoma starter Konner Wade pitched very well on Saturday evening. While the righty often found himself in trouble with runners in scoring position, he consistently worked out of it, stranding seven Isotopes on the basepaths. Trejo singlehandedly scratched across the first run against Wade, homering to left, his first of the game. In the sixth, Wade was pulled after Albuquerque loaded the bases on a double, fielder's choice and walk. RHP Taylor Williams relieved him and immediately allowed an RBI fielder's choice by third baseman Tim Lopes that scored Coco Montes to make it a 2-0 game. The run was charged to Wade, making his final line: 5.1 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 4 BB and 6 K.

RHP Chad Kuhl was just as good for the Isotopes. The righty was placed on the seven-day injured list by the Colorado Rockies on August 4 and made his first rehab start on Saturday. He went five dominant, shutout innings, allowing three hits and four walks, while striking out six.

Taylor Trammell cut the Isotopes lead to one with a clutch single in the seventh. Forrest Wall led off the inning with a single and advanced to second on a Mason McCoy sacrifice bunt. Then, with two out, Trammell laced a single into center, driving in Wall for his 10th RBI of the season with the Rainiers (in 33 games).

Albuquerque responded in the eighth. Jimmy Herron and Jonathan Morales walked to start the inning, and Tim Lopes was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Trejo delivered yet again for the Isotopes, sending a high drive over the wall in right for a grand slam to give Albuquerque a five-run lead. The longball was Trejo's 3rd grand slam of the year and the Isotopes 12th slam overall. The shot made it back-to-back games in which Trejo had homered twice, and it was his fifth homer in three days.

The Rainiers had not yet homered in the game with two out in the ninth, and looked destined to go three consecutive games without a home run, which would have been the longest streak of the season. Mason McCoy had other plans. The Tacoma shortstop hammered a solo shot to right, bringing the Rainiers to within four. This ended the scoring, and Albuquerque won 6-2.

The Rainiers look for the split in the final game of the series against the Isotopes on Sunday at 1:35 p.m. PT at Cheney Stadium. LHP Roenis Elias gets the start for Tacoma, his fourth of the season, and is slated to face RHP Riley Smith for Albuquerque.

