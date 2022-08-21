Palomaki Homer Not Enough in Reno

August 21, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Salt Lake Bees News Release







Jake Palomaki hit a two run homer for the Bees, but it wasn't enough, as Salt Lake fell 4-2 to the Reno Aces on Saturday night. Reno scored one run in the second on a leadoff home run by Seth Beer and added three more runs in the seventh for a 4-0 lead. In the eighth inning, Steven Dugger led off with a double, his first hit in a Salt Lake uniform, and two outs later, Palomaki drilled his second home run of the season off of the back wall of the bullpen.

The Bees would keep the game alive with a two out double in the ninth by Mike Ford, but Jake Gatewood grounded out to end the game. Starter Cesar Valdez (7-5) went seven innings and allowed four runs on five hits, including two homers, with six strikeouts and two walks, while Zack Weiss pitched a scoreless eighth inning. Salt Lake would only manage four hits in the game with Palomaki delivering two of them.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from August 21, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.