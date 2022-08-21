Express Splits Series with Chihuahuas After 2-1 Loss on Sunday

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express (62-55) settled for a series tie after dropping the series finale 2-1 to the El Paso Chihuahuas (64-52) in 10 innings on Sunday night at Dell Diamond.

Round Rock RHP Demarcus Evans (1-3, 5.06) was tagged with the loss after his 10th-inning appearance saw the winning run cross home. El Paso RHP José Quezada (1-0, 10.29) claimed the win with one shutout inning of relief. Chihuahuas RHP Jesse Scholtens earned his first save of the season with a three up, three down 10th frame.

Along the Train Tracks:

The Chihuahuas plated a first-inning run for the third time this series when 3B Eguy Rosario knocked a solo home run in the game's second at-bat.

Express 1B Nick Tanielu tied the game at one apiece in the second frame with an RBI single that scored RF Josh Sale, who had hit a two-out single before finding third on a Davis Wendzel single.

Both bullpens worked to keep the game scoreless through the next seven frames to send the contest into extra innings tied at 1-1.

In the top of the 10th, El Paso C Luis Campusano started on second base, moved to third as 1B Taylor Kohlwey hit a sacrifice bunt and scored thanks to a sacrifice fly from DH Brett Sullivan. Round Rock went down in order in the home-half as the 2-1 score held to be final.

E-Train Excerpts:

Round Rock played its fourth extra-inning game of the season on Sunday night and it was the first this year that has resulted in a loss. The Express have yet to need more than 10 innings to decide a result in 2022.

The bullpen's scoreless streak reached 23.2 innings before the Chihuahuas plated their game-winning run in the 10th. The unearned run was the first that an Express reliever has allowed to score since Thursday night's seventh inning.

RHP Kyle Cody opened the game on Sunday night in his second appearance for Round Rock. The righty tossed 2.0 innings and allowed one home run while striking out two batters.

Texas Rangers RHP Dennis Santana made his second Major League rehab appearance with 2.0 hitless innings out of the bullpen. He recorded two punchouts and tossed 18 pitches, 14 of which were strikes.

Next up: Round Rock hits the road after Monday's off-day to start a six-game series at Albuquerque's Isotopes Park. Isotopes RHP Ashton Goudeau (0-7, 9.98) is slated to start against an Express pitcher to be announced. Tuesday's series-opening first pitch is scheduled for 7:35 p.m. CT.

