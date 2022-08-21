Tacoma Walks-Off with 9-8 Victory for Series Split

Tacoma WA - The Isotopes' Michael Toglia tied the game in ninth with two outs on an RBI double but Tacoma's Drew Ellis ripped a walk-off RBI single in the bottom half of the frame for a 9-8 back-and-forth victory at Cheney Stadium Sunday afternoon.

In the box, Albuquerque recorded 12 hits, three doubles, a triple and one homer. Jonathan Morales led the way with three hits and three RBI. Jimmy Herron, Sean Bouchard, Coco Montes and Ryan Vilade all tallied two hits. Bouchard also hit his 20th dinger of the year.

The Isotopes got on the board two batters into the game after Herron singled, stole second base, advanced to third on a throwing error and Trejo skied a sac fly to left for the 1-0 lead.

Albuquerque grew its lead to 3-0 an inning later behind a Vilade RBI triple and RBI single by Morales.

Tacoma scratched across a run in the third on an RBI groundout by Abraham Toro.

In the fourth, Morales tallied another RBI to push the lead back to three but the Rainiers scored three in their half of the frame to tie the game, 4-4.

Albuquerque and Tacoma traded blows again in the fifth when each club connected on a solo homer, Bouchard for the Isotopes and Evan White for the Rainiers.

The back-and-forth tilt continued in the sixth when the away team plated two runs, RBI single by Morales, his third RBI of the day, and RBI double by Herron. However, Tacoma took an 8-7 advantage behind a solo homer by Marcus Wilson and two-run shot by Toro.

Albuquerque extended the game by tying the contest in the ninth, 8-8, on a Toglia RBI double. But, once again, the Rainiers responded in the home half as Ellis' RBI single won the game.

Riley Smith did not factor into the decision after allowing five runs over 5.0 innings of work. Zach Lee took the loss after allowing three hits and the run in the ninth.

Topes Scope:

- Albuquerque suffered its eighth walk-off loss and first since losing two-straight to El Paso from August 3-4. It was also the fourth walk-off single this year.

-With the loss, the Isotopes split their ninth series of the year and fourth on the road. They are now 1-6 when needing a win to clinch a series victory in the finale.

-Albuquerque is now 11-9 in series finales and 5-5 on the road. Additionally, they've lost three-straight finales.

-Bouchard extended his on-base streak to 18 games with a homer and single. It is the second-longest active streak in the PCL. During the streak he is slashing .290/.412/.652 with three doubles, two triples, six homers, 11 RBI and 14 walks. He also has four homers over his last six contests.

-Vilade registered his 20th multi-hit contest and first since August 5 at El Paso. The two hits ended a four-game hitless skid. It was also his first multi extra-base hit effort since recording two homers on June 15.

-Vilade also tallied his fifth outfield assist of the year-most on the team- and second at first.

-Morales tallied at least three RBI in a game for the fifth time this season and first since July 10 at Round Rock when he had four. He also recorded his 21st multi-hit game and sixth three-hit performance, his third in August.

-Herron recorded his fourth multi-hit effort of the year and second in his last four games. He has three for the month of August. He also drove in his first RBI since August 2 at El Paso.

-Montes notched his 23rd multi-hit performance, which is third on the team, and first since August 11 against Reno. He has a hit in 12 of the 15 games he's played in August.

-Toglia slashed .407/.448/.815 with 11 hits, five doubles, two homers and eight RBI over the six-game set against Tacoma. He also has a hit in nine of the 12 Triple-A games he's played in and an extra-base hit in seven.

-Trejo failed to get a hit for just the third time in his last 16 games. However, he extended his RBI streak to five games with a sac fly, bringing his total to 10 during the stretch.

-Smith allowed five runs or more for the sixth time this season. He also completed at least 5.0 innings for the ninth time in 14 starts.

-The Isotopes registered their 24th blown save of the year-second-most in the PCL.

On Deck: After a day-off Monday, the Isotopes will return home to begin a six-game series against Round Rock (Texas affiliate) Tuesday at 6:35 pm.

