Trayce Thompson Named International League Player of the Week

May 20, 2024 - International League (IL)

Trayce Thompson homers for the Syracuse Mets

SYRACUSE, NY - Trayce Thompson has been named International League Player of the Week for the week of May 13-19. In six games at home against Iowa, Thompson went 9-for-22 with six home runs, a double, and nine RBIs. Thompson homered in each of the last three games of the series, including a three-homer game on Friday. This is the first time this season a Syracuse player has been named International League Player of the Week.

Since April 14th, Thompson is hitting .304 in 31 games with 13 home runs, seven doubles, 31 RBIs, and a 1.094 on-base plus slugging percentage, leading the league in homers and RBIs during that stretch.

For the season, Thompson is tied for the league lead with 13 home runs and ranks fourth with 35 RBIs.

The Syracuse Mets currently have a 27-16 record and are in third place in the 20-team International League standings. Syracuse is only one-and-a-half games behind Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Omaha for first place. The Mets begin a seven-game series on the road at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday.

