Mud Hens Weekly No. 8: May 20, 2024

May 20, 2024 - International League (IL)

Toledo Mud Hens News Release







Overall Record: 25-20, T-2nd, I.L. West Division, Current Streak: 1 Loss

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

May 16 at Indianapolis (Game One) (8-6 Win/9)

May 16 at Indianapolis (Game Two) (5-3 Loss/7)

May 17 at Indianapolis (8-3 Win)

May 18 at Indianapolis (16-10 Loss)

May 19 at Indianapolis (Game One) (10-1 Win/7)

May 19 at Indianapolis (Game Two) (5-4 Loss/7)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)

May 21 at Louisville (6:35 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

May 22 at Louisville (6:35 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

May 23 at Louisville (6:35 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

May 24 at Louisville (7:15 p.m., 1370 WSPD)

May 25 at Louisville (7:15 p.m., 1370 WSPD)

May 26 at Louisville (1:05 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

MUD HENS NOTES

Splits on splits on splits: The Toledo Mud Hens split last week's series against the Indianapolis Indians 3-3. The series was abnormal as all six games were played in four days, meaning four of the six games would be seven innings. Just as in the previous series, the Mud Hens took the odd games while the Indians took the even games.

Roaming the meadows: Outfielder Parker Meadows began to return to form in the series against Indianapolis. Meadows hit 8-16 with two home runs, six RBIs, and six extra-base hits overall. Meadows walked six times, swiped three bags, and scored seven times in his return to form. Meadows clubbed home runs in each game of the doubleheader on Thursday.

Double trouble: The Mud Hens played in two doubleheaders during the series against the Indianapolis Indians. Interestingly enough, the Mud Hens had a player achieve a rare feat in both doubleheaders. On Thursday, Parker Meadows launched a home run in each leg of the doubleheader. Then, former Indian Bligh Madris did the same thing on Sunday, smacking a home run in both games on getaway day.

Another six on the road: The Toledo Mud Hens begin the second half of a two-week road trip by heading south for the first series of the year against the Louisville Bats. The series kicks off with a trio of games at 6:35 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. A pair of 7:15 p.m. ET starts on Friday and Saturday precede a 1:05 p.m. ET start on Sunday in the series finale.

Mud Hens Player of the Week:

Parker Meadows (8-16, 2 HR, 6 RBI, 3B, 2 2B, 7 R, 6 BB, 3 SB)

Mud Hens Pitcher of the Week:

Devin Sweet (1-0, 4.0 IP, H, 2 BB, 5 K)

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.