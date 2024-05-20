Stripers' Zach Logue Named International League Pitcher of the Week

May 20, 2024 - International League (IL)

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Today, Minor League Baseball named Gwinnett Stripers left-hander Zach Logue the International League Pitcher of the Week for May 13-19.

The 28-year-old Logue made one start during the week, a 7.0-inning complete-game shutout in game two of a doubleheader on May 14 at Memphis. He allowed only two baserunners in the outing, including just one hit - a single by Thomas Saggese that broke up his no-hit bid after 6.1 frames - and struck out a season-high eight in the Stripers' 1-0 victory over the Redbirds.

Logue's first career complete-game shutout was also the fifth solo one-hitter of any length in Gwinnett history. He joins Chris Resop (9.0 IP in 4-0 win on June 10, 2010 at Norfolk), Williams Perez (9.0 IP in 4-0 win on May 6, 2016 vs. Charlotte), Matt Wisler (5.0 IP in rain-shortened 1-0 win on June 9, 2018 vs. Syracuse), and Kyle Wright (7.0 IP in 6-0 win in game two of doubleheader on July 8, 2021 vs. Nashville).

It is Logue's second career IL Pitcher of the Week award, first since June 14-20, 2021 with the Buffalo Bisons. He is the first Stripers player to win an IL Player or Pitcher of the Week award this season, and the 52 nd to do it in Gwinnett history.

In seven outings (5 starts) during his first season with the Stripers, Logue is 1-3 with a 2.43 ERA (8 ER in 29.2 IP), 0.94 WHIP, .176 BAA, 10.31 SO/9.0 IP ratio (34 strikeouts), two quality starts, and one save (1-for-1).

Logue and the Stripers begin a six-game homestand against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp at Coolray Field on Tuesday, May 21 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Tickets are on sale now at GoStripers.com.

