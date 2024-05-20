Atlanta Braves' Catcher Sean Murphy to Rehab with Gwinnett

May 20, 2024 - International League (IL)

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers, in conjunction with the Atlanta Braves, have announced that Braves catcher Sean Murphy is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with the Stripers on Tuesday, May 21 as the club opens a six-game series against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp at Coolray Field.

The 29-year-old Murphy has been on Atlanta's 10-day Injured List since March 30 with a strained left oblique muscle, suffered during his first game of the season on March 29 at Philadelphia. He will be the first Braves player to rehab with Gwinnett this season as he spends his first stint in the minors since 2019.

Acquired by Atlanta from the Oakland Athletics in a three-team trade on December 12, 2022, Murphy has played 109 games with the Braves over the past two seasons, batting .249 with 21 doubles, 21 home runs, 65 runs, 68 RBIs, and an .838 OPS. He was named a National League All-Star for the first time in his career in 2023 and also earned the NL Player of the Week award for May 1-7, 2023.

Murphy's six-year Major League career with the Athletics (2019-22) and Braves (2023-24) includes a Rawlings American League Gold Glove award in 2021 and three trips to the MLB Postseason (2019 and 2020 with Oakland, 2023 with Atlanta). He is a career .239 hitter with 91 doubles, two triples, 67 homers, 215 RBIs, and a .776 OPS in 439 regular-season MLB games.

The Stripers begin a six-game homestand against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp at Coolray Field on Tuesday, May 21 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Tickets are on sale now at GoStripers.com.

