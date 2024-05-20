Omaha Storm Chasers Welcome Columbus Clippers to Werner Park

May 20, 2024 - International League (IL)

PAPILLION, Neb. - The Omaha Storm Chasers (28-14) welcome the Columbus Clippers (18-26, Triple-A Guardians) to Werner Park for a six-game series, May 21 to 26. The Chasers return to Papillion in first place in the International League, after taking four of six in St. Paul from the St. Paul Saints, Omaha's fourth consecutive series win.

The first four games of this week's series between the Storm Chasers and the Clippers are scheduled for a 6:35 p.m. CT first pitch, Tuesday May 21, Wednesday May 22, Thursday May 23 and Friday May 24. Game five between Omaha and Columbus will start on Saturday, May 25 with a 6:05 p.m. CT first pitch. The series will conclude with a 2:05 p.m. CT first pitch on Sunday, May 26.

Highlights this week include the first Cornival Wednesday and Bark in the Park of the season, presented by Nebraska Spine Hospital and Merck Animal Health respectively. Fans will be able to play carnival games like Plinko, Milk Can Toss, Five Pin Bowling and High Striker on the concourse throughout the night! Friday features the second Fireworks Friday of the season and Saturday will be Take Meowt to the Ballgame, where fans can bring their crated or leashed cat out to Werner Park!

SERIES SCHEDULE

Tuesday, May 21

Omaha vs. Columbus Clippers - 6:35 p.m. - MiLB TV and Bally Live - Listen on NewsTalk 1290 KOIL

Wednesday, May 22

Omaha vs. Columbus Clippers - 6:35 p.m. - MiLB TV and Bally Live - Listen on NewsTalk 1290 KOIL

Promotions:

Cornival Wednesday: Join us for a carnival-like atmosphere and specialty food items as the Storm Chasers in the fan-favorite corn jerseys! Carnival games on the concourse include Plinko, Milk Can Toss, Five Pin Bowling and High Striker. | Presented By Nebraska Spine Hospital.

Bark in the Park: Bring your dog to Werner Park, on Wednesday nights as part of Cornival Wednesdays | Presented By Merck Animal Health.

Thursday, May 23

Omaha vs. Columbus Clippers - 6:35 p.m. - MiLB TV and Bally Live - Listen on NewsTalk 1290 KOIL

Promotions:

Night of Really Bad Promotions Night: Baseball and promos will be attempted. Enjoy it or something like that.

Thrifty Thursday: Get a baseline box or berm ticket*, select concessions items, medium fountain Pepsi products, and Ale Storm & Busch Light cans for just $3 each! *First 300 tickets, limit 6 per account. | Presented By Pinnacle Bank.

Friday, May 24

Omaha vs. Columbus Clippers - 6:35 p.m. - MiLB TV and Bally Live - Listen on NewsTalk 1290 KOIL

Promotion:

STEM Night: Join us as we celebrate all things STEM with activity stations around the concourse! Prairie STEM will be providing free STEM kits to the first 250 kids.

Fireworks Friday: Stick around after the game for a fireworks show!

Mug Club: Join the Big Grove Brewery Mug Club and get $3 off every 16oz draft pour in your mug! | Presented By Big Grove Brewery

Saturday, May 25

Omaha vs. Columbus Clippers - 6:05 p.m. - MiLB TV and Bally Live - Listen on NewsTalk 1290 KOIL

Promotions:

Take Meowt to the Ballgame: Bring your crated or leashed cat out to the ballpark to enjoy a game!

Bands & Brews: Enjoy live music from Travis and drink specials at the Bud Light Downdraught Bar | Presented By J&M Displays and Werner Enterprises

Mug Club: Join the Big Grove Brewery Mug Club and get $3 off every 16oz draft pour in your mug! | Presented By Big Grove Brewery

Sunday, May 26

Omaha vs. Columbus Clippers - 2:05 p.m. - MiLB TV and Bally Live - Listen on NewsTalk 1290 KOIL

Promotions:

Family Funday: Featuring balloon artists, face painters, Wildlife Encounters, and more! | Presented by Nebraska Medicine

Canned Food Sunday: Bring 3 cans of non-perishable goods in exchange for one berm ticket.

Kids Run the Bases: Kids in attendance aged 12 and under can run the bases after the game. | Presented By Blue Cross Blue Shield of Nebraska

Mug Club: Join the Big Grove Brewery Mug Club and get $3 off every 16oz draft pour in your mug! | Presented By Big Grove Brewery

ON THE MOUND (PROBABLE PITCHERS)

Tuesday, May 21

Columbus - RHP Darren McCaughan (1-0, 3.60 ERA)

Omaha - RHP Luis Cessa (2-2, 4.44 ERA)

Wednesday, May 22

Columbus - RHP Connor Gillispie (0-4, 6.05 ERA)

Omaha - RHP Jonathan Bowlan (5-1, 3.22 EAR)

Thursday, May 23

Columbus - RHP Tyler Beede (0-1, 7.71 ERA)

Omaha - RHP Chandler Champlain (Triple-A debut)

Friday, May 24

Columbus - LHP Will Dion (2-2, 7.36 ERA)

Omaha - TBA

Saturday, May 25

Columbus - RHP Wes Parsons (0-1, 3.71 ERA)

Omaha - LHP Daniel Lynch IV (3-0, 5.17 ERA)

Sunday, May 26

Columbus - RHP Darren McCaughan (1-0, 3.60 ERA)

Omaha - RHP Luis Cessa (2-2, 4.44 ERA)

TUNE IN

Nick Badders brings you the play-by-play action from Werner Park this week and you can watch all six games on MiLB TV or Bally Live.

The entire weeklong series between Omaha and Columbus can also be heard on the Omaha Storm Chasers Baseball Network, with all six games airing locally in Omaha on NewsTalk 1290 KOIL, while also streamed online on Mixlr at stormchasers.mixlr.com.

HISTORY LESSON

Omaha holds an all-time record of 45-35 (.563) against Columbus, including a 15-9 (.625) record at Werner Park. Last year, the Storm Chasers won 12 of 17 head-to-head games against the Clippers in the 2023 season, including a 6-game sweep at Werner Park, June 13 to 18, 2023. Before the Storm Chasers joined the International League in 2021, Omaha would occasionally play the Clippers as part of the Triple-A Alliance from 1988-1991, with Omaha going 11-10 (.524) against Columbus in that stretch.

This week's matchup will be the second of three weeks Omaha and Columbus play in the 2024 season. Omaha and Columbus first faced off April 2-7 as split the series 3-3. Columbus jumped out to an early two games to one lead over Omaha but the Chasers stormed right back and won the last two of the three games to even the series. The two clubs will play again at Huntington Park in Columbus from June 25 to 30 for the start of the second half.

No players on the Columbus roster have ties to Omaha or the Storm Chasers. However, Clippers infielder Raynel Delgado has the highest batting average (.444, 8-for-22) among visiting International League hitters with at least 20 plate appearances at Werner Park over the last two seasons, while his 1.378 OPS ranks third in that group.

Similarly, there are no Omaha players that have spent time in Columbus. However, Omaha outfielder Nate Eaton's 31 hits against the Clippers over the last two seasons are the most of any International League hitter against Columbus in that span.

#5Things (X/Twitter-friendly notes)

1: IN GOOD STANDINGS

The @OMAStormChasers enter this week in 1st place in the 20-team International League, with a 28-14 record (.667 winning %). Scranton/WB sits just behind Omaha, with a .659 winning%. Omaha has previously spent four days this season in 1st place, or with a share of 1st in the IL.

2: RUNNING UP THE DIFFERENTIAL

The @OMAStormChasers have scored 250 runs this season and allowed 191 for a +59 run differential, one of the best in the Minor Leagues. +59 leads the league, is the best at the Triple-A level and the 4th-highest run differential of any team in Minor League Baseball.

3: THE CHAMP IS HERE

Announced Monday by the Royals, RHP Chandler Champlain has been promoted to the @OMAStormChasers from Double-A NW Arkansas. MLB Pipeline's No. 11 Royals prospect, Champlain was last week's Texas League Pitcher of the Week and has thrown a quality start his last 2 Double-A starts.

4: SIZE DOESN'T MATTER

A large part of the @OMAStormChasers success this season has come with their record in close games. In games decided by 3 runs or less, the Storm Chasers are 17-11, including 10-5 in one-run games. In total, two-thirds of Omaha's games have been decided by a save-worthy margin.

5: HIGH ROLLERS

A pair of @OMAStormChasers hitters find themselves among the league leaders in the International League. OF Nate Eaton ranks 6th in average (.342) and tied 1st in doubles (6), while CJ Alexander is 10th in average (.319), 5th in slugging (.621) and 9th in OPS (.994).

