Bats Down Clippers

May 20, 2024 - International League (IL)

The Columbus Clippers were defeated 7-4 by the visiting Louisville Bats on Friday evening at Huntington Park. The Clippers were done in by the long ball as Louisville went yard three times to account for six of their seven runs.

Myles Straw hit an RBI double in the 9th inning, and the Clippers got the tying run to the plate but were ultimately unable to complete the rally.

Starter Tyler Beede surrendered four runs on three hits over 2.2 innings of work, receiving the loss in his first decision as a Clipper.

Columbus will again face the Bats in the penultimate game of the series on Saturday, with the first pitch scheduled for 7:05pm at Huntington Park. Actor Corbin Bernsen, star of the famous baseball movie "Major League", will appear at the ballpark. Tickets are available at ClippersBaseball.com.

