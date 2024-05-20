Homestand Highlights: Memorial Day Weekend at Coolray Field

May 20, 2024 - International League (IL)

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers will honor the commitment of those who have served and continue to serve this country and giveaway replica jerseys of their popular Patriotic-themed July 4th uniforms worn last season as part of a six-game series against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp May 21-26.

The Stripers will also celebrate the contributions that generations of Asian-American and Pacific Islanders have made to American history, society, culture, and the sport of baseball on May 23.

The week of events also includes a Camo Hat Pack on May 24 and the return of Coolray Family Value Tuesday on May 21.

Here's a full look at the homestand:

---

Tuesday, May 21 - Stripers vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Miami Marlins)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

First Pitch: 7:05 p.m.

- Family Value Tuesday (Presented by Coolray Heating & Cooling): The popular promotion returns with $2 hot dogs and select $1 desserts.

---

Wednesday, May 22 - Stripers vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Miami Marlins)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

First Pitch: 7:05 p.m.

- Wet Nose Wednesday (Presented by Sahlen's with partner New Country 101.5): Free admission for dogs with a paid owner on The Bank, our outfield lawn seating. Upgrade to the Doggie Bag Pack which includes a ticket, hot dog, and Stripers berm blanket for just $20.

---

Thursday, May 23 - Stripers vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Miami Marlins)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

First Pitch: 7:05 p.m.

- AAPI Heritage Night: The Stripers celebrate the contributions that generations of Asian-American and Pacific Islanders have made to American history, society, culture, and the sport of baseball.

- Michelob Ultra Thirsty Thursday™: Every Thursday night, fans age 21 and older can get select 12-ounce domestic beers for just $2 each.

---

Friday, May 24 - Stripers vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Miami Marlins)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

First Pitch: 7:05 p.m.

- Salute to Armed Forces (Presented by WCON): The Stripers will honor the commitment of those who have served and continue to serve this country.

- Camo Hat Pack: Fans can purchase a specialty Stripers-themed camo hat and get a Field Box ticket for just $25.

- Fireworks Friday: After a night of entertaining baseball, the Stripers will light up the night sky with a thrilling display of fireworks.

- All-You-Can-Eat Seats: Enjoy hot dogs, burgers, popcorn, and soft drinks among other ballpark favorites on any Friday-Sunday home game for just $35.

---

Saturday, May 25 - Stripers vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Miami Marlins)

Gates Open: 4:00 p.m.

First Pitch: 6:05 p.m.

- Patriotic Replica Jersey Giveaway: The Stripers won a memorable 4th of July game in memorable patriotic jerseys in 2023, and now the first 1,750 Stripers fans at Coolray Field can relive some of the midsummer magic in their own replica jersey (size M and XL only).

- All-You-Can-Eat Seats: Enjoy hot dogs, burgers, popcorn, and soft drinks among other ballpark favorites on any Friday-Sunday home game for just $35.

---

Sunday, May 26 - Stripers vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Miami Marlins)

Gates Open: 12:00 p.m.

First Pitch: 1:05 p.m.

- Sunday Funday (Presented by COUNTRY Financial): A special matinee game for families, with Pregame Catch on the Field and Postgame Kids Run the Bases (weather permitting).

- All-You-Can-Eat Seats: Enjoy hot dogs, burgers, popcorn, and soft drinks among other ballpark favorites on any Friday-Sunday home game for just $35.

---

Single-game tickets for all Stripers' home games are on sale now at GoStripers.com/tickets.

