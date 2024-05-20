Durham Bulls Return Home Tuesday: Two Fireworks, Wool E Bull's Birthday & First Responders Appreciation Night

DURHAM, NC - The Durham Bulls return to Durham Bulls Athletic Park on Tuesday, May 21 to start a six-game homestand versus the St. Louis Cardinals' Triple-A affiliate, the Memphis Redbirds. The homestand is highlighted by Tacos & Tallboys Tuesday with Tune Tuesday (May 21), Winning Wednesday (May 22), Dollar Dog Thursday featuring $1 Sahlen's hot dogs on Throwback Thursday (May 23), the second Copa de la Diversion presented by Alpaca Chicken with Friday Night Fireworks presented by bioMerieux (May 24), First Responders Night presented by ServPro with Saturday Night Fireworks presented by Window World (May 25), and Wool E. Bull's Birthday presented by LEGO NINJAGO with Kids Run The Bases presented by Nature's Twist (May 26).

Tuesday, May 21 vs Memphis (6:35pm)

- Tacos & Tallboys Tuesday: Fans can enjoy $2 tacos and $5 select tallboy canned beers during Tuesday night games at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

- Tune Tuesday: It's the first Tune Tuesday of the year at the DBAP, featuring a Divorced Dad Rock theme with a playlist highlighted by Nickelback, Creed, and more.

Wednesday, May 22 vs Memphis (6:35pm)

Winning Wednesday: It could be your lucky night at the DBAP, with extra chances to win prizes throughout the night at Wednesday evening games throughout the season. If the Bulls win, all fans in attendance will also have the chance to run the bases after the game!

Thursday, May 23 vs Memphis (6:35pm)

Dollar Dog Thursday: Fans can enjoy $1 Sahlen's hot dogs at every Thursday night home game in 2024!

Throwback Thursday: The best alternate jerseys in the game are back, as the Bulls wear their Rays Throwback jerseys honoring the club's longtime partnership with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Friday, May 24 vs Memphis (6:35pm)

Friday Night Fireworks presented by bioMerieux: Stick around after every Friday night game for Friday Night Fireworks presented by bioMerieux!

Copa de la Diversion presented by Alpaca Chicken: Join us for a celebration of Latino and Hispanic culture, with the Bulls wearing their Toros Bravos de Durham jerseys as part of Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversion initiative.

Saturday, May 25 vs Memphis (6:35pm)

First Responders Night presented by ServPro: Join us as we salute our local First Responders at the DBAP!

Saturday Night Fireworks presented by Window World: Stay after the game for the first Saturday Night Fireworks show of the year presented by Window World!

Ripken the Bat Dog courtesy of Sit Means Sit Apex: Ripken the Bat Dog returns to the DBAP, fetching bats for the Bulls on most Saturday home games.

Blue Monster Appearance: Say hi to Wool E. Bull's frenemy the Blue Monster, who is also scheduled to be in attendance at the DBAP.

Sunday, May 26 vs Memphis (5:05pm)

Wool E. Bull's Birthday presented by LEGO® NINJAGO®: Join us in wishing the Greatest Mascot in the World a Happy Birthday! Celebrate with Wool E. Bull and his friends, featuring local mascots from around the Triangle, as well as the Blue Monster!

LEGO® NINJAGO® Play Like a Ninja Event: Ready to unleash your inner ninja? Join the LEGO® NINJAGO® Play Like a Ninja event for lots of fun, photo opportunities and the chance to take home your own dragon build! Stick around after the game and catch a special episode of LEGO NINJAGO during Kids Run the Bases.

Kids Run the Bases presented by Nature's Twist: Kids 12 and under will be able to run the bases after Sunday home games at the DBAP thanks to Nature's Twist!

Tickets for all 2024 Durham Bulls home games are available, and can be purchased at DurhamBulls.com, or by calling 919.956.BULL.

