Travs Win Series Opener in Wichita

August 13, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







Wichita, KS - The Arkansas Travelers scored six runs over the first three innings and Juan Mercedes delivered a quality start in an 8-3 series opening win over the Wichita Wind Surge. Mercedes threw six innings, earning his seventh win of the season and fourth in his past five starts. Ben Williamson paced an 11 hit attack with three hits, a walk and two runs driven in. The Travs did not trail during the course of the game. Reid Morgan (IP) and Raul Alcantara (2 IP) closed out the victory with scoreless relief.

Moments That Mattered

* Williamson put the Travs on the board with a two-run double in the opening inning. Jared Oliva followed with a double to make it a three-run lead.

* Wichita answered with two in the bottom of the first but the Travs came back with two more in the top of the second on a Cole Young double to put the lead right back at three.

Notable Travs Performances

* 3B Ben Williamson: 3-4, BB, 2 run, 2B, 2 RBI

* RHP Juan Mercedes: Win, 6 IP, 8 H, 3 R, 4 K

News and Notes

* The Travs stole six bases in the game including a double steal of second and home.

* Oliva was reinstated from the Injured List prior to the game with Andrew Miller being placed on the Development List.

Up Next

The series continues on Wednesday night with RHP Michael Morales (1-1, 5.23) making the start against RHP Cory Lewis (1-2, 3.16). First pitch is set for 7:05. The game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from August 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.