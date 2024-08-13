Late Offense Lifts Cardinals Over RoughRiders, 6-3

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders were defeated by the Springfield Cardinals 6-3 on Tuesday evening from Riders Field.

Springfield (24-16, 61-48) opened the scoring against Frisco (23-17, 67-42) starter Ben Anderson in the top of the first inning when Jimmy Crooks singled home Nathan Church, giving the Cardinals a 1-0 advantage.

The Cardinals added to their lead with an RBI groundout from Church in the top of the third, making it a 2-0 game.

Frisco chopped the lead in half in the bottom of the fourth where Cody Freeman scored on a fielder's choice off the bat of Luis Mieses.

Anderson settled in to deliver a career-high matching 7.0 innings of two-run baseball, allowing two hits and no walks with a pair of strikeouts.

Trailing 2-1 in the bottom of the seventh inning, the Riders tied the game on an RBI double from Alejandro Osuna and later took the lead on a double by Freeman.

The Riders took a 3-2 lead to the top of the eighth, but a solo homer by Crooks against Seth Clark (1-2) evened the score. Clark exited with two outs after surrendering a single and a walk. Jackson Kelley allowed an RBI single to Dakota Harris, giving Springfield a 4-3 advantage.

In the top of the ninth, the Cardinals added a pair of runs on four consecutive hits with RBI singles for both Crooks and Jacob Buchberger to extend the lead to 6-3.

Offensively, the Riders collected 11 hits but went just 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position. Abimelec Ortiz paced the offense with a three-hit night and Freeman also collected a pair of hits.

The RoughRiders continue a six-game set against the Springfield Cardinals (St. Louis Cardinals) at 7:05 p.m. on Wednesday, August 14th. The Riders will turn to RHP Dane Acker (4-4, 3.24) against RHP Tink Hence (4-3, 3.02) for the Cardinals.

