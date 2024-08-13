Sod Poodles Shut Out Missions

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - Amarillo improved to 14-6 in series opening games this season with a 5-0 blanking of the San Antonio Missions. This is the eighth time the Missions have been shut out and the third shutout of the season for the Sod Poodles.

Billy Corcoran delivered five shutout innings allowing just one hit. Will Mabrey, Taylor Rashi, Chris Rodriguez, and Zach Barnes pieced together four scoreless innings of relief. Neyfy Fastillo went 3/4 with a walk and drove in three of the game's five runs. A.J. Vukovich hit his 14th home run of the year in the ninth inning.

The Missions sent the Padres 4th rated prospect, Austin Krob to the mound to begin the six game set. Neyfy Castillo and Jancarlos Cintron started the game with back to back singles. Tim Tawa lined out sharply to left before a pair of strikeouts ended the frame. Billy Corcoran allowed the first two batters to reach as well, on a hit by pitch and a walk. He then struck out the next three batters to complete a scoreless first.

The Sod Poodles broke the ice in the second, starting with Kristian Robinson drawing a two-out walk. Jean Walters singled and then Castillo added his second hit to drive in the game's first run. Corcoran picked up his fourth strikeout in a clean second inning.

Tawa doubled to start the third, but was caught in a pickle when Caleb Roberts grounded into a fielder's choice to the pitcher. A.J. Vukovich walked to put a runner in scoring position but a Lyle Lin strikeout set up a line out by Andy Weber. In the home half, Romeo Sanabria recorded the only hit off of Corcoran, but the single was all he allowed.

Robinson hit a line drive single off the foot of Krob that would remove him from the game. Walters bunted him to second but Castillo and Cintron struck out to keep the lead at one. Corcoran worked another clean frame in the bottom of the fourth.

The Sod Poodles struck out three times in a scoreless fifth, before Corcoran worked a 1-2-3 inning.

A Weber single and a Castillo walk set up a scoring opportunity for Cintron with two outs and he delivered a knock to left field to score the second run of the game. Will Mabrey replaced Corcoran after five scoreless innings and struck out two in a clean inning.

Leading by two, the Sod Poodles couldn't muster a baserunner in the seventh. Taylor Rashi allowed a single but nothing else in a scoreless frame.

Amarillo added on a pair in the eighth. Weber and Robinson walked and then scored on a ground rule double to the opposite field by Castillo. Tim Tawa launched a ball to dead center but the wind, blowing straight in, forced it to die into the fielders glove, 405 feet away from home plate. Chris Rodriguez entered to pitch the eighth and struck out the first two batters before administering a walk. A lineout to center ended the inning.

A.J. Vukovich hit his 14th homerun in the ninth inning to increase the score to 5-0. His blast to left field cut through the wind. Zach Barnes gave up a two-out double but was able to preserve the shutout for the Soddies.

After their third shutout of the year, Amarillo will look to take a 2-0 lead in the series Wednesday night at 7:05 P.M. in San Antonio

Notes

Buffalo Bill: Billy Corcoran earned his fourth win of the season on Tuesday night. He struck out five and allowed just one hit across five scoreless innings in his outing. That stat line was good enough to lower his season E.R.A. to 3.64 after posting a 2.22 mark at the High-A level earlier in the year. Although this outing ended an inning short of a quality start, Corcoran has produced one in 9/15 starts.

Casting Out and Reeling in RBI's: Neyfy Castillo went 3/4 with a walk and drove in three of the games five runs Tuesday night. When Castillo was sent down to Hillsboro, his batting average was .120. Since being called back up a couple of weeks ago, he has raised his average over 100 points to .214. He has also contributed 13 of his 17 RBI's since his return while mashing three of his four home runs.

