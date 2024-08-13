Zebby Matthews Called up to Twins, Becomes 32nd Wind Surge Alum to Reach MLB

WICHITA, Kan. - For the 32nd choice of a Wind Surge player to reach MLB, there couldn't be a name with more buzz and hype surrounding him than Zebby Matthews. Matthews has earned a call to the Minnesota Twins, becoming the first 2024 Wind Surge roster member to reach the big leagues this season. He will be the starter for the Twins later today against the Kansas City Royals at Target Field at 6:40 PM CT.

An eighth round pick by Minnesota in the 2022 MLB Draft out of Western Carolina University, Matthews joined the Wichita roster in early May after a 3-0 stretch over his first four starts of the season with the High-A Cedar Rapids Kernels. In 10 appearances (9 starts) with the Wind Surge, Matthews amassed a 2-1 record and a sub-2 ERA at 1.95 with 63 strikeouts to just 6 walks over 55.1 innings pitched. In four starts with the Triple-A St. Paul Saints after his assignment there on July 19, Matthews has continued his low walks to high punchouts lifestyle with one free pass and 23 K's in 19 innings. Matthews owns an astounding 22 K/BB ratio (114/7) this season, while that same figure is at an equally impressive 10.5 (232/22) in three professional seasons among the Twins ranks. Matthews becomes the 32nd Wind Surge alum to reach MLB in team history and seventh in 2024, alongside Austin Martin (Minnesota Twins, March 30, 2024), (Jair Camargo (Minnesota Twins, April 16, 2024), David Bañuelos (Baltimore Orioles, April 22, 2024), David Festa (Minnesota Twins, June 27, 2024), Brooks Lee (Minnesota Twins, July 3, 2024), and Bryan Sammons (Detroit Tigers, July 29, 2024).

