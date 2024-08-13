Nats Blank Hooks to Start Series

August 13, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







SPRINGDALE, AR - Northwest Arkansas handled the Hooks, 5-0, Tuesday night to begin a six-game series at Arvest Ballpark.

The Naturals generated 10 hits in the triumph, including home runs by Josh Lester, Dillan Shrum, and Peyton Wilson.

Corpus Christi's bullpen proved effective as Brody Rodning, Cole McDonald, and Alejandro Torres teamed to allow two hits and one walk over 4 2/3 innings.

Rodning turned in his longest outing as a Hook, retiring all five batters faced. Torres bookended a 1-2-3 eighth with strikeouts.

Steven Zoback, who picked up the win for Northwest Arkansas, recorded the first 12 outs in order before walking the bases loaded in the fifth, his final frame.

Singles by Zach Cole, Logan Cerny and Collin Price accounted for the Corpus Christi hits.

Rolando Espinosa and Jeremy Arocho both reached base twice, doing so via free passes.

The Astros made a slew of Corpus Christi roster changes prior to the game. Among them, OF Kenedy Corona was promoted to Triple-A Sugar Land.

OF Luis Baez was called up to the Hooks from High-A Asheville. Listed by MLB.com as the No. 2 Astros prospect, Baez hit .263 with 22 doubles, 22 home runs, 67 RBIs, and nine steals in 92 games for the Tourists. The 20-year-old from Bani, DR is primed to make his Double-A debut on Wednesday.

Texas League Stories from August 13, 2024

