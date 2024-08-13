Mariners Name Mike Fransoso Travelers Manager for Remainder of 2024

The Seattle Mariners have announced that Mike Fransoso will be the Arkansas Travelers manager for the rest of the 2024 season effective immediately. Fransoso has been serving as the team's hitting coach this season, his first year with Arkansas and fifth in the Mariners organization. Pitching coach Michael Peoples (2nd year with Arkansas) and base coach Josh Morgan (1st year), a former Travs player, will also remain on the coaching staff. The Travs play at Wichita this week.

Founded in 1901, the Arkansas Travelers are the Double-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners and call Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock home. The Travs 2024 regular season home schedule runs through September 8th. For all the latest information with the club and events at the ballpark, log on to travs.com or follow the Travelers on Facebook (/ArkansasTravelers), Instagram (@artravs), Threads (@artravs) and Twitter/X (@artravs). Dickey-Stephens Park is a cashless facility, and the Travelers have a clear bag policy for all events.

