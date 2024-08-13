Wind Surge Can't Climb out of Early Deficit Supplied by Travelers

WICHITA, Kan.-The Wichita Wind Surge fell victim to an early scoring stretch in an 8-3 series-opening loss to the Arkansas Travelers at Riverfront Stadium. The Travelers put six of their eight tallies up through the opening three innings.

Ben Williamson connected on a two-RBI double to right to start the scoring in the top of the first for Arkansas. The following batter, Jared Oliva, doubled himself toward the other corner in left, and Williamson crossed the plate for a game-opening three-spot for the visiting Travelers.

Andrew Cossetti, who hit a pair of home runs in Sunday's series finale at Corpus Christi, brought the Wind Surge within one on a two-run triple off the left field wall in the home half of the first.

Cole Young pushed Arkansas back up to a 5-2 cushion with a two-RBI double to right field, though he got thrown out trying to move over to third. The ball traveled from Kyler Fedko to the cutoff man Tanner Schobel and the third baseman Jake Rucker, who tagged out Young. Jake Anchia would later add on a sixth Travelers run with a base knock up the middle with two outs in the top of the third.

After the fourth and fifth innings had goose eggs appear, Cossetti totaled his third RBI of the night on a sacrifice fly to left field in the last of the sixth. He's added six RBIs in his last two games, three apiece in each contest.

Taylor Floyd evens out at 3-3 with the loss, giving up five earned runs on five hits with three walks in one and one-third innings in his first professional start. Kyle Bischoff served as a beacon out of the bullpen with five strikeouts against two walks over the final two innings.

