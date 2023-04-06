Travs Win Season Opener

Corpus Christi, TX-The Arkansas Travelers won their season opener, 9-5, over the Corpus Christi Hooks on Thursday night. A trio of three-run innings highlighted the night for Arkansas with the team putting up three in each of the first two frames. The Travs never trailed in the game. Spencer Packard and Robbie Tenerowicz paced the offense with three hits and two RBIs each.

Moments That Mattered

* Arkansas took the lead two batters into the game when Leo Rivas was hit by a pitch, stole second and then scored on Packard's single.

* Tenerowicz capped the early scoring with a two-run double over the head of the first baseman in the second.

Notable Travs Performances

* LF Spencer Packard: 3-5, 2 runs, 2 RBI

* 1B Robbie Tenerowicz: 3-5, run, 2B, 2 RBI

News and Notes

* Bryce Miller took no decision in the Opening Night start giving up four runs over 4.1 innings.

* Travelers pitching combined for 11 strikeouts and just three walks.

Up Next

Game two of the series is slated for 7:05 on Saturday night. Right-hander Emerson Hancock gets the start for the Travs against lefty Colton Gordon. The game will be broadcast on 106.7 FM Buz2, the First Pitch App and milb.tv.

