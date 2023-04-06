Hooks Game Notes: Apr 6 vs. Arkansas
April 6, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Corpus Christi Hooks News Release
HAPPY NEW YEAR! - Tonight, the Hooks officially open their 18th season of play as they host the Arkansas Travelers, Double-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, for a three-game series. CC went 63-74 in 2022 but watched as its parent club, the Houston Astros, marched to a second world championship in six seasons. During this historic run, the Astros have reached the American League Championship Series each year, claiming four pennants. The Hooks boasted 14 alums on Houston's 26-man World Series roster last fall.
