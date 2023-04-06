Cardinals Drop Season Opener to Surge, 4-1

Springfield, MO - The Springfield Cardinals (0-1) dropped their season opener to the Wichita Wind Surge (1-0) Thursday night 4-1 at Hammons Field.

Decisions:W - RHP Tyler Beck (1-0)

L - RHP Jose Martinez (0-1)

Notables:

- RHP Michael McGreevy went 4.0 IP allowing just 1 run on 4 hits and 3 strikeouts

- CF Mike Antico went 2-for-4 with a lead-off double in the top of the first and three total bases on the night

- C Pedro Pagés went 2-for-4 with a double and three total bases; caught 2-of-3 baserunners attempting to steal 2B

- 3B Irving Lopez hit a solo HR in the 5th inning off of RHP Blayne Enlow

On Deck:

- Friday, April 7, 6:35pm - SPR RHP Connor Lunn vs. WCH RHP David Festa

- Opening Weekend Friday Night Fireworks

- Broadcast live on 106.7 The River, 1067TheRiver.com, MiLB.TV and SpringfieldCardinals.com

Texas League Stories from April 6, 2023

