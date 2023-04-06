Sod Poodles Game Notes: April 6 at Frisco
April 6, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release
The Sod Poodles start the 2023 campaign on the road against the defending Texas League Champions, the Frisco RoughRiders (Double-A, Texas Rangers). First pitch for Opening Night is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. from Riders Field.
Arizona Diamondbacks No. 26-rated prospect, RHP Bryce Jarvis takes the mound as Amarillo's Opening Night starter. Jarvis was T-5th in the D-backs' organization in starts and was 9th with 110 strikeouts during the 2022 season.
Opposite on the mound is the Rangers' No. 5-rated prospect, RHP Jack Leiter.
The game is featured on MLB.TV and MLB.Ccom as the MiLB Free Game of the Day matchup as Arizona's No. 2-rated prospect, Jordan Lawlar will face off against Leiter.
