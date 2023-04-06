Leody Taveras Slated to Rehab in Frisco

FRISCO, Texas - Texas Rangers outfielder Leody Taveras is expected to rehab with the Frisco RoughRiders beginning on Thursday when the RoughRiders open their season against the Amarillo Sod Poodles at 6:35 p.m. from Riders Field.

Taveras was signed by the Rangers and made his professional debut in 2016. The Tenares, Dominican Republic native made his RoughRiders debut in 2019, playing 65 games with Frisco. He hit .265/.320/.375 during that stretch to end the 2019 campaign.

Promoted to the Rangers in the COVID-shortened 2020 season, Taveras played 33 games, hitting .227/.308/.395 with Texas.

Over the next three seasons, Taveras played in 181 total games with Texas, batting .226/.280/.344 and playing centerfield defensively. He missed Opening Day in 2023 with a low-grade oblique strain.

The RoughRiders open their 2023 season on April 6th at 6:35 p.m. against the Amarillo Sod Poodles. The Frisco RoughRiders won the 2022 Texas League Championship, their second title in franchise history. For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

