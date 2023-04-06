Veneziano, Bonifacio Lead Naturals to Opening Night Victory

April 6, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







Jorge Bonifacio started the 2023 season off with a bang while Anthony Veneziano carved up the Midland RockHounds (0-1) as the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (1-0) took opening day by a final score of 3-2. The three-game series continues at Arvest Ballpark on Friday with a 7:05 PM CT first pitch.

Veneziano started the night off hot, striking out the first two hitters he faced in a night where he tallied seven punch-outs. In the fourth inning, the lefty got some offensive support.

With two outs, Luca Tresh walked against Midland reliever Joey Estes before Bonifacio came to the plate. In a 1-2 count, the Naturals seven-hitter clobbered a towering home run, scoring Tresh to give Northwest Arkansas a 2-0 lead.

Veneziano closed out his 5.0 scoreless frames with the lead and Dante Biasi threw a spotless inning behind him out of the bullpen.

The RockHounds tied the game in the seventh against Naturals reliever Christian Chamberlain (1-0), scoring two runs on a triple. The lead didn't last long, though, as Parker Bates' ground ball to first was played errantly and allowed Bonifacio to score from second and give the Naturals a 3-2 lead.

Steven Cruz threw the ninth to earn the save, allowing a baserunner between bookend strikeouts to secure the win.

The Naturals and RockHounds will play the second game of the three-game series on Friday night with a 7:05 PM CT first pitch. There will be a Bullpen Party presented by Chocktaw Casino & Resort - Pocola from 5:45 PM - 6:45 PM with "Happy Hour" drink specials and $2 BBQ Sliders, or a special 6 for $8 deal. The night will be capped off with post-game fireworks presented by Smoothie King.

Fans can get their tickets or by visiting the box office at Arvest Ballpark.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from April 6, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.