Surge Win Season Opener
April 6, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Wichita Wind Surge News Release
Springfield, MO - The Wichita Wind Surge scored four unearned runs and defeated the Springfield Cardinals 4-1 to open the season.
The season opened with Minnesota Twins top prospect Brooks Lee reaching on an error. DaShawn Keirsey, Jr drilled a two out single in the first to bring home the season's first run. Lee reached base four times in the game, scored a run and had an RBI.
The Cardinals tied the game in the fifth inning when Irving Lopez drilled a solo home run off of Wichita starter Blayne Enlow. Enlow worked five innings, allowed one run in a no-decision.
The Surge took advantage of a pair of sixth inning errors to plate three more runs and take a 4-1 lead. Tyler Beck earned the win and Jose Martinez suffered the loss for the Cardinals. Yoyner Fajardo added a pair of hits for the Surge.
NOTES - The Surge placed catcher Frank Nigro on the developmental roster. The Wind Surge are now 2-1 on opening days in their brief three-year history.
UPCOMING - The series continues on Friday at 6:35 in Springfield. The Wind Surge will start RH David Festa against Cardinals RHP Connor Lunn. RADIO: ESPN 92.3 FM and MiLB App and windsurge.com.
NEXT HOME GAME - Wichita will open the home schedule on Tuesday, April 11 against the KC Royals affiliate the Northwest Arkansas Naturals at 7:05. Promotion: Scarf giveaway, $1 Hot Dogs, Postgame fireworks.
