Surge Win Season Opener

April 6, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Wichita Wind Surge News Release







Springfield, MO - The Wichita Wind Surge scored four unearned runs and defeated the Springfield Cardinals 4-1 to open the season.

The season opened with Minnesota Twins top prospect Brooks Lee reaching on an error. DaShawn Keirsey, Jr drilled a two out single in the first to bring home the season's first run. Lee reached base four times in the game, scored a run and had an RBI.

The Cardinals tied the game in the fifth inning when Irving Lopez drilled a solo home run off of Wichita starter Blayne Enlow. Enlow worked five innings, allowed one run in a no-decision.

The Surge took advantage of a pair of sixth inning errors to plate three more runs and take a 4-1 lead. Tyler Beck earned the win and Jose Martinez suffered the loss for the Cardinals. Yoyner Fajardo added a pair of hits for the Surge.

NOTES - The Surge placed catcher Frank Nigro on the developmental roster. The Wind Surge are now 2-1 on opening days in their brief three-year history.

UPCOMING - The series continues on Friday at 6:35 in Springfield. The Wind Surge will start RH David Festa against Cardinals RHP Connor Lunn. RADIO: ESPN 92.3 FM and MiLB App and windsurge.com.

NEXT HOME GAME - Wichita will open the home schedule on Tuesday, April 11 against the KC Royals affiliate the Northwest Arkansas Naturals at 7:05. Promotion: Scarf giveaway, $1 Hot Dogs, Postgame fireworks.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from April 6, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.