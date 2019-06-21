Travs Win Fourth Straight

Midland, TX - Three Arkansas Travelers pitchers held the Midland RockHounds to one run and six hits as the Travs won their fourth straight game to open the second half of the season, 4-1 on Friday night. Andrew Moore pitched the first six inning and earned the win, allowing the lone tally with five strikeouts and two walks. Nabil Crismatt came out of the bullpen and fired two perfect innings before Art Warren tossed a 1-2-3 ninth to close it out. The offense finally came alive late and scored a pair of runs in both the seventh and ninth innings. Nick Zammarelli had a perfect 3-3 night at the plate with a sacrifice bunt and an RBI.

Moments That Mattered

* Nick Zammarelli and Joseph Odom delivered consecutive RBI hits to tie the game and then give the Travs the lead in the seventh.

* Mike Ahmed provided the insurance with a two-run double in the ninth inning.

Notable Travs Performances

* 2B Jordan Cowan: 2-4, 2 runs

* DH Nick Zammarelli: 3-3, SH, RBI

* RHP Andrew Moore: Win, 6 IP, 6 H, R, 2 BB, 5 K

* RHP Nabil Crismatt: 2 IP, 2 K

* RHP Art Warren: Sv, IP, 2 K

News and Notes

* Evan White went 2-4 and extended his hitting streak to 20 games.

* Both teams wore their Copa de la Diversion uniforms for the game with the Travs dressed as the Diamantes de Arkansas and the 'Hounds as the Matamoscas de Midessa.

* The win makes the Travs a season-high 22 games over .500.

Up Next

The series in Midland continues on Saturday night with right-hander Darren McCaughan (5-3, 2.70) on the mound against righty Kyle Friedrichs (1-3, 4.42). First pitch is at 7:00 and the game will be broadcast on the Sports Animal 920, the First Pitch App, TuneIn radio and milb.tv.

