Late Grand Slam Lifts Travs over Hounds

June 21, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Midland RockHounds News Release





The RockHounds and Arkansas Travelers combined for 16 runs on 27 hits Thursday night at Security Bank Ballpark but, in the end, only one swing mattered.

Joe DeCarlo's grand slam home run broke a 6-6 tie in the top of the seventh and that, as the man said, "was the ballgame." Neither club scored the rest of the way as the Travelers took the opener of a four-game series, 10-6.

Kevin Merrell's RBI single in the second inning brought in the game's first run but Arkansas busted loose in the third, scoring five runs on seven hits against RockHounds starter James Naile. With a runner at third and two out, the Travs got five consecutive hits, including RBI singles from Luis Liberato, Logan Taylor and Jordan Cowan. Nick Zammarelli then capped the inning with an opposite field two-run double down the third base line.

A two-out walk to Edwin Diaz in the fourth was followed by Luke Persico's RBI double and a Kevin Merrell triple, bringing the 'Hounds to within 5-3. After the Travs added an unearned run in the top of the sixth, Dairon Blanco's leadoff triple lit the fuse on a three-run rally in the home half of the inning. Tyler Ramirez singled to right, scoring Blanco, and Diaz doubled to put runners at second and third. Persico's RBI ground out closed the gap to one run and Luis Barrera (see below) tied the game with an RBI single to the left.

Trey Cochran-Gill entered the game in the seventh and walked Dom Thompson-Williams to open the inning. Taylor followed with a single and, after a perfect sacrifice bunt by Cowan, the 'Hounds elected to walk Zammarelli intentionally to load the bases. Cochran-Gill went 3-1 to De Carlo, who belted the next delivery to the deep power-alley in left-center. The 400-plus-foot game-winning grand slam was De Carlo's first of the season with the Travs.

Despite the defeat, the RockHounds are 11-5 in their last 16 games and are 2-1 through the first three games of in the second half (the RockHounds have split four games with the Travs, who have the league's best record at 46-25).

Texas League Wrap

Corpus Christi blasted Springfield, 10-2, at "the beach." The Hooks got two home runs from high prospect Seth Beer and they also "cheated" (kidding) by adding a pair of homers from George Springer. The Astros star (and former Hook) is with Corpus on a re-hab assignment.

Frisco rebounded after being swept at Tulsa with a 7-1 win at NW Arkansas and Tulsa continued to roll with a walk-off (2-1) win over the Sod Poodles.

In the very early stages of the second half, the RockHounds are 2-1 ... Corpus Christi and Frisco are 1-2 ... and first half champion Amarillo is 0-3 in the Texas League South Division.

Notables

As we feared, Greg Deichmann has landed on the Injured List (shoulder). Greg sustained the injury while making a tremendous, diving catch in the third inning of Wednesday night's 5-4 win over Springfield. He left the game after making the catch and has been placed on the IL as of Thursday after undergoing initial tests and imaging.

Luke Persico was activated from the Injured List (hamstring)and returned to the lineup for the first time since May 22. Luke made his presence felt immediately, going 2-for-3 with a double, run, RBI and a walk.

Luis Barrera (2-for-5, RBI) extended his on-base streak to 21 games (37-91, .407). Luis, who is hitting .417 in June, has hits in 15-of-his-last-16 games (29-73, .397) with 13 runs, one double, six triples and five RBI.

Edwin Diaz (1-for-2, two runs, double, two walks) has hits in 8-of-his-last-9 games (12-33, .364) with seven runs, two doubles, two home runs and nine RBI.

Dairon Blanco (1-for-4, triple, run) has hits in eight straight games (11-34, .324) with six runs, a double, triple, HR and six RBI.

Brallan Perez (0-for-5) was kept off base for the first time in 15 games but is hitting .412 since returning to the RockHounds from (Single-A) Beloit on May 26.

Kevin Merrell (3-for-4, triple, two RBI) has hits in 9-of-his-last-11 games (17-44, .386) with eight runs, two doubles, one triple and five RBI.

Angel Duno is emerging as a force to be dealt with in the RockHounds bullpen. After allowing an infield single and a double to put runners at second and third with no outs in the seventh, the right-hander struck out three consecutive batters (the middle third of the Arkansas order) and showed some (justifiable) emotion after the third punchout. Duno, who was Stockton's primary closer last season, posted a 4.63 ERA in April before struggling to 14.34 in May. In his last seven outings, Angel has allowed one earned run in 12 innings (a 0.75 ERA) with 14 strikeouts and no walks.

