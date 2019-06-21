Late Homers, Solid Pitching Power Soddies to Win

Tulsa, Oklahoma - Ivan Castillo and Owen Miller belted a pair of home runs to break a tie in the seventh inning of Friday night's game at ONEOK Field as the Sod Poodles edged past the Tulsa Drillers, 4-3.

The Soddies entered looking to snap a three-game skid and earn their first win of the second half.

With the game tied at 2-2 in the seventh, Amarillo received a leadoff blast from Castillo to jump ahead. The blast came against lefty Michael Boyle. Two batters later, Miller crushed a solo shot off Ryan Moseley down the left field line to make it 4-2.

Nick Kuzia, who allowed a game-tying two-run homer to Chris Parmalee in a pinch hit appearance in the fifth inning, would settle down and work out of trouble in the sixth. He then tossed a scoreless seventh.

Amarillo righty David Bednar entered in the eighth with the Sod Poodles still leading 4-2 and retired the side in order. Bednar, who was looking for his fourth save, then retired the first two batters of the ninth inning.

He proceeded to walk pinch hitter Drew Avans followed by two consecutive single to Carlos Rincon and Jared Walker as Tulsa pulled within a run. With the tying run just 90 feet away and the winning run on first base, Bednar induced a comebacker to the mound off the bat of pinch hitter Josh Thole to end the ballgame.

Right-hander Blake Rogers made a spot start for the Sod Poodles and tossed four strong innings of scoreless baseball.

In the third, Peter Van Gansen launched his second home run of the series with a towering solo shot to right field as Amarillo took a 1-0 lead against Tulsa starter Victor Gonzalez.

Amarillo would tack on another run to make it 2-0 in the fourth. Brad Zunica and Ruddy Giron collected back-to-back singles while Van Gansen bunted with Zunica at third base to bring him in.

The Sod Poodles and Drillers continue their series on Saturday night at ONEOK Field. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

Left-hander Nick Margevicius starts for Amarillo while Tulsa counters with righty Dustin May.

