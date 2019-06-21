Paredes Paces Hooks to 3-0 Win

June 21, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Springfield Cardinals News Release





CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx. -- RHP Enoli Paredes tossed 6.0 scoreless innings to lead the Corpus Christi Hooks (2-2, 35-38) to the 3-0 win against the Springfield Cardinals (0-4, 30-44) on Friday night.

DECISIONS:

W: RHP Enoli Paredes (1-1)

L: LHP Austin Warner (4-6)

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED:

-The Hooks powered in front with back-to-back blasts in the third - a two-run shot by CF Ronnie Dawson and a solo home run from 3B Abraham Toro - opening a 3-0 lead with the only runs of the game.

-The Cardinals best threat came in the fourth when they loaded the bases on a pair of walks and a hit batter, but Paredes dialed up an inning-ending strikeout to leave them loaded and keep the Hooks ahead by three.

-Cardinals LF Chase Pinder helped keep Springfield within striking distance by throwing out a runner at home plate in the bottom of the eighth.

NOTABLES:

-All-Star LHP Austin Warner logged his ninth straight start of 6.0 innings or longer with just three runs on six hits, three walks and seven strikeouts in 6.0 frames. He leads the league with 87 strikeouts this season.

-RHP Roel Ramirez struck out two in a perfect seventh inning, before RHP Junior Fernandez put in a scoreless eighth with a pair of Ks.

-DH Dylan Carlson, CF Justin Toerner and C Brian O'Keefe each notched a base hit in the ballgame.

-Rehabbing Astros hurlers RHP Joe Smith and RHP Collin McHugh combined for 1.2 perfect innings out of the bullpen, followed by 1.1 frames from RHP Colin McKee to close it.

WHAT'S ON DECK:

-The Cardinals continue the road trip in Corpus Christi on Saturday at 7:15pm. Catch all the action live on Jock 98.7 FM and SpringfieldCardinals.com, and tune in 15 minutes early for the Harbell's Grill and Sports Bar Pregame Show.

Jack Flaherty Bobbleheads, Dry Fit Polos, Freedom Week Fireworks and more during next homestand, June 27 - July 3

The Cardinals return home for a huge homestand from Thursday, June 27 - Wednesday, July 3, featuring:

-Thursday, June 27, 7:10pm - American National Jack Flaherty Bobblehead Giveaway (2,000) and Klement's $1 Bratwurst Night. Gates open at 6:10pm.

-Friday, June 28, 7:10pm - Fire & Water Friday Fireworks. Gates open at 6:10pm.

-Saturday, June 29, 6:10pm - Mercy Navy Dry Fit Polo Shirt Giveaway (2,000) and Specialty Jersey Auction to benefit Better Life in Recovery. Gates open at 5:10pm.

-Sunday, June 30, 6:10pm - Hiland Dairy Ice Cream Sunday and Kids Run the Bases. Gates open at 5:10pm.

-Monday, July 1, 6:30pm - Freedom Week Fireworks with the Ladies of American Country soundtrack. Gates open at 5:30pm.

-Tuesday, July 2, 6:30pm - Freedom Week Fireworks with Songs from American Movies and Great Southern Bank $1 Dog Day. Gates open at 5:30pm.

-Wednesday, July 3, 6:10pm - Freedom Week Fans-On-Field Patriotic Fireworks Celebration with a Postgame concert featuring The Mixtapes, presented by Aaron Sachs & Associates. Gates open at 5:10pm.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from June 21, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.