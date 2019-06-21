Quality Start from Phillips Leads Riders to Second Straight Win
June 21, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Frisco RoughRiders News Release
SPRINGDALE, Ark. - Tyler Phillips tossed six innings of two-run ball and four Riders hitters collected multi-hit games as the offense exploded for 15 hits in Saturday's 6-3 win over Northwest Arkansas.
SYNOPSIS
* Phillips allowed just four hits and walked one over six innings, picking up his first Double-A win.
* The Riders got on the board early with a three-run second inning, capped by a two-run double from Christian Lopes.
* In his second game in Double-A, Leody Taveras went 4-for-5, scoring a run.
KEY RIDERS PERFORMERS
* Tyler Phillips: 6 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 6 K
* Leody Taveras: 4-for-5, 2B, R
* Andretty Cordero: 3-for-5, HR, RBI, 2 R
* Michael De Leon: 3-for-4, RBI, BB, R
* Alex Kowalczyk: 2-for-5, RBI, R
NEWS AND NOTES
* Saturday marked Phillips's second quality start for the Riders.
* Andretty Cordero's second inning home run gave him the team-lead with nine long balls this season.
WHAT'S NEXT
Riders at NW Arkansas, Saturday, 6:05 p.m.
RHP Jason Bahr (0-0, 0.00) vs. TBA
Video: MiLB.tv ||| Audio: TuneIn, MiLB First Pitch app
• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...
Texas League Stories from June 21, 2019
- Amarillo Snaps the Drillers Unbeaten Start - Tulsa Drillers
- Quality Start from Phillips Leads Riders to Second Straight Win - Frisco RoughRiders
- Homers Not Enough as Naturals Defeated by Riders - Northwest Arkansas Naturals
- Paredes Overpowers Cardinals in 3-0 Win - Corpus Christi Hooks
- Late Grand Slam Lifts Travs over Hounds - Midland RockHounds
- DeCarlo Slams Travs Past RockHounds - Arkansas Travelers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.