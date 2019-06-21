Quality Start from Phillips Leads Riders to Second Straight Win

SPRINGDALE, Ark. - Tyler Phillips tossed six innings of two-run ball and four Riders hitters collected multi-hit games as the offense exploded for 15 hits in Saturday's 6-3 win over Northwest Arkansas.

SYNOPSIS

* Phillips allowed just four hits and walked one over six innings, picking up his first Double-A win.

* The Riders got on the board early with a three-run second inning, capped by a two-run double from Christian Lopes.

* In his second game in Double-A, Leody Taveras went 4-for-5, scoring a run.

KEY RIDERS PERFORMERS

* Tyler Phillips: 6 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 6 K

* Leody Taveras: 4-for-5, 2B, R

* Andretty Cordero: 3-for-5, HR, RBI, 2 R

* Michael De Leon: 3-for-4, RBI, BB, R

* Alex Kowalczyk: 2-for-5, RBI, R

NEWS AND NOTES

* Saturday marked Phillips's second quality start for the Riders.

* Andretty Cordero's second inning home run gave him the team-lead with nine long balls this season.

WHAT'S NEXT

Riders at NW Arkansas, Saturday, 6:05 p.m.

RHP Jason Bahr (0-0, 0.00) vs. TBA

Video: MiLB.tv ||| Audio: TuneIn, MiLB First Pitch app

