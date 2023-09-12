Travs Walk Past Naturals in 7-Inning Game

Springdale, AR - After dropping the resumption of a suspended game from July, the Arkansas Travelers bounced back to defeat the NW Arkansas Naturals, 6-3, in a seven inning game on Tuesday night. Alex Valverde tossed five strong innings and earned his first win with the Travs. Offensively, Arkansas worked nine walks, seven in the first three innings and built an early lead. Jonatan Clase also connected for a solo home run.

Moments That Mattered

* The Travs jumped out with two runs in the first on just one hit. A wild pitch brought in the first run with a sacrifice fly accounting for the other.

* With the lead down to one, Arkansas again scored twice, cashing a bases loaded walk followed by a sacrifice fly.

Notable Travs Performances

* CF Jonatan Clase: 1-3, BB, 2 runs, HR, RBI

* RHP Alex Valverde: Win, 5 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 3 BB, 2 K

News and Notes

* Clase's homer was his 20th of the season combined with Arkansas and Everett. He is the first known instance of a player with 20+ HR and 70+ SB in a minor league season.

* The victory clinched the season series for the Travs over the Naturals. Arkansas leads 13-6 with five games remaining this week.

Up Next

The series continues on Wednesday night with Kyle Tyler (7-11, 5.62) pitching for Arkansas against Eric Cerantola (0-1, 3.00) for NW Arkansas. First pitch is set for 7:05. The game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

