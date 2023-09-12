Frisco RoughRiders Partner with Wing Drone Delivery

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders had an exciting new partnership in 2023 with Wing Drove Delivery, including the delivery of every home game's first-pitch ball via drone.

"We're so excited to bring Wing to Riders Field," said RoughRiders General Manager Scott Burchett. "Throwing out a first pitch is always special, but throwing out a first pitch with a ball delivered right to the field by a Wing drone is a one-of-a-kind experience here in Frisco. We're looking forward to other fun promotions with Wing in the near future."

Wing provides drone delivery in Frisco, the broader Dallas-Fort Worth Area and all around the world. Their fleet of lightweight, autonomous delivery drones can transport small packages directly from businesses to homes in minutes.

"Frisco, Little Elm, and the broader Dallas-Fort Worth area continue to be at the forefront of drone delivery. We are thrilled to work with the Frisco RoughRiders to bring the first-pitch ball into the field in the Wing delivery way." - Jacob Demmitt, US Communications.

Wing has delivered to homes, public parks, golf courses and many more unique and complex venues - including ballparks.

Want to know if your house is eligible for drone delivery? Visit wing.com/texas to learn more or download the app on the Google Play or Apple App Store.

For more information on the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

