Buchberger Belts Two Bombs; Missions Halt 1st-Place Cards, 4-3

San Antonio, TX - 3B Jacob Buchberger hammered a pair of homers, but the San Antonio Missions (31-33, 68-65) halted the 1st-place Springfield Cardinals (35-29, 69-64) winning streak with a 4-3 victory at Wolff Stadium on Tuesday night. The Cardinals remain in 1st place in the North Division 2nd Half Standings, 1.0 game ahead of Wichita with five games remaining.

Decisions:

W - LHP Robby Snelling (2-0)

L - RHP Tink Hence (2-5)

S - LHP Daniel Camarena (2)

Notables:

3B Jacob Buchberger went 3x4 with two homers and all three RBI for Springfield, hitting a solo shot in the 2nd before adding a two-run blast in the 8th... LF Mike Antico went 2x4... RHP Tink Hence went 5.0 innings with three runs on six hits, two walks and five strikeouts... Springfield's streak closed at eight straight wins, tied for the longest in team history with an eight-gamer from 6/9/07-6/17/07.

On Deck:

-Wednesday, Sept. 13, 7:05pm - SPR RHP Tekoah Roby @ SA RHP Gabe Mosser

-Broadcast live on 106.7 The River and SpringfieldCardinals.com; Coyotes Sports Cafe of Springfield Pregame Show at 6:50pm

