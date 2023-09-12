Surge Offensive Struggles Continue at Home

WICHITA, KS - The Wind Surge returned to Riverfront to play their last home series opener of the regular season. They got off to a slow start and did not score a run until the sixth inning. The RockHounds were able to string together a few innings where they drove in a couple of runs and they defeated the Wind Surge by a score of 5-2. Midland now leads the series one game to none.

Midland jumped out to an early two-run lead. In the top of the third, Cooper Bowman hit a sharp ground ball to center field for an RBI single. In the top of the fourth, Shane McGuire hit a solo home run over the right-center field wall.

The RockHounds hit their second home run of the night and extended their lead in the top of the fifth. Jonny Butler hit a two-run home run over the right-center field wall.

Wichita scored their first run of the ballgame in the bottom of the sixth. Patrick Winkel hit a lead-off single and Alex Isola followed him up with his own single for back-to-back hits. Aaron Sabato loaded the bases with a single of his own. Ben Ross then stepped to the plate and hit a sacrifice fly to right field that allowed Winkel to reach home.

The RockHounds extended their lead by a run in the top of the eighth. Caeden Trenkle reached first base on a fielding error by the Surge infield and that allowed Lazaro Armenteros to reach home.

The Wind Surge threatened in the bottom of the ninth. They were able to score a run off a Yoyner Fajardo RBI single and had more runners on base. The RockHounds ended the rally with a double play to end the ballgame.

Chris Paddack started on the mound in a Wind Surge jersey for the first time this season. He joins the team as part of his rehab assignment for the Minnesota Twins after recovering from Tommy John surgery. He pitched four innings where he gave up two runs off four hits. Paddack struck out six batters and walked nobody. He was credited with the loss and his record fell to (0-1).

The Corpus Christi Hooks starting pitcher Royber Salinas pitched four scoreless innings where he gave up three hits. He struck out four batters and walked two more.

The Wichita Wind Surge fell to (34-30, 62-70) and the Midland RockHounds improved to (35-29, 67-66).

NOTES: Yoyner Fajardo extended his reached base streak to 26 consecutive games. The streak is the longest of any Wind Surge player this season. RHP Chris Paddack and RHP Jorge Alcala both joined the team on MLB rehab assignments. RHP Carlos Luna was promoted to Class AAA St. Paul and RHP Alex Scherff was assigned from St. Paul.

HUNT FOR THE POSTSEASON: The Wind Surge remain one game behind Springfield as they also fell tonight to San Antonio by a score of 4-3.

