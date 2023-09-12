First-Place Cardinals Win 8th Straight, Sweep Drillers

September 12, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Springfield Cardinals News Release







Springfield, MO - The Cardinals closed out the regular season at home and hold their place in first of the North Division after a 10th-inning, walk-off, 4-3 win over the Drillers, thanks to the RBI-base hit from Aaron Antonini. Springfield completes the sweep of the Drillers Sunday night at Hammons Field. Springfield wins the season series over Tulsa 14-10. Tonight's win was the Cardinals' record-tying 8th straight win, matching the 8-game win streak from June 9, 2007 - June 1, 2007 -- the longest win-streak in team history.

Decisions:

W: RHP Matt Svanson (2-0)

L: RHP Kevin Gowdy (2-1)

Notables:

- Victor Scott II swiped a career-tying three bases, now up to 93 stolen bases this season -- second most in all of professional baseball.

- RHP Brandon Komar had an incredible outing for the Cardinals, with a final line of 8.0 IP / 7 H / 2 R / 1 ER / 0 BB / 9 SO

- Chandler Redmond hit the game-tying sac fly in the 10th inning, recording his 193rd RBI as a Springfield Cardinal. He's tied with Xavier Scruggs for all-time career RBIs

- The Cardinals recorded their 8th walk-off of the season tonight, their second of the week

On Deck:

- Tuesday, Sept. 12, 7:05pm - SPR RHP Tink Hence (2-4, 6.09) @ SA RHP Gabe Mosser (1-3, 4.41)

- Broadcast on 106.7 The River, 1067TheRiver.com, SpringfieldCardinals.com, Bally Live app and MiLB.TV

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from September 12, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.