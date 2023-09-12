First-Place Cardinals Win 8th Straight, Sweep Drillers
September 12, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Springfield Cardinals News Release
Springfield, MO - The Cardinals closed out the regular season at home and hold their place in first of the North Division after a 10th-inning, walk-off, 4-3 win over the Drillers, thanks to the RBI-base hit from Aaron Antonini. Springfield completes the sweep of the Drillers Sunday night at Hammons Field. Springfield wins the season series over Tulsa 14-10. Tonight's win was the Cardinals' record-tying 8th straight win, matching the 8-game win streak from June 9, 2007 - June 1, 2007 -- the longest win-streak in team history.
Decisions:
W: RHP Matt Svanson (2-0)
L: RHP Kevin Gowdy (2-1)
Notables:
- Victor Scott II swiped a career-tying three bases, now up to 93 stolen bases this season -- second most in all of professional baseball.
- RHP Brandon Komar had an incredible outing for the Cardinals, with a final line of 8.0 IP / 7 H / 2 R / 1 ER / 0 BB / 9 SO
- Chandler Redmond hit the game-tying sac fly in the 10th inning, recording his 193rd RBI as a Springfield Cardinal. He's tied with Xavier Scruggs for all-time career RBIs
- The Cardinals recorded their 8th walk-off of the season tonight, their second of the week
On Deck:
- Tuesday, Sept. 12, 7:05pm - SPR RHP Tink Hence (2-4, 6.09) @ SA RHP Gabe Mosser (1-3, 4.41)
- Broadcast on 106.7 The River, 1067TheRiver.com, SpringfieldCardinals.com, Bally Live app and MiLB.TV
• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...
Texas League Stories from September 12, 2023
- First-Place Cardinals Win 8th Straight, Sweep Drillers - Springfield Cardinals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.