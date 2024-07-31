Travs Walk-off to Open Two Week Homestand
July 31, 2024 - Texas League (TL)
Arkansas Travelers News Release
North Little Rock, AR - Andrew Miller hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the 10th inning sending the Arkansas Travelers to a 2-1 win over the Midland RockHounds in the series opener on Tuesday night. With one out and the infield drawn in, Miller ripped a ground ball past the shortstop to score pinch-runner Kaden Polcovich with the winning run. Miller drove in both Travs runs on the night. Brandyn Garcia threw 4.2 scoreless innings with eight strikeouts in his fifth double-a start. Troy Taylor threw two shutout innings at the end of the game and got the win.
Moments That Mattered
* Midland put runners at second and third with two out in the fifth but Reid Morgan got a groundball to end the inning and preserve the Travs lead.
* Polcovich was bunted to third by Blake Rambusch to open the last of the 10th setting up Miller for his game-ending heroics.
Notable Travs Performances
* DH Andrew Miller: 1-2, BB, SF, 2 RBI, SB
* LHP Brandyn Garcia: 4.2 IP, 2 H, 2 BB, 8K
* RHP Troy Taylor: Win, 2 IP, 2 K
News and Notes
* Miller was making his first start in double-a.
* Arkansas is now 7-5 in extra inning games.
Up Next
The series continues on Wednesday night with LHP Reid VanScoter (4-7, 4.20) making the start. First pitch is set for 6:35. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.
• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...
Texas League Stories from July 31, 2024
- Birds Can't Overcome Early Hole, Drop Series Opener - Springfield Cardinals
- Amarillo Takes Charge in Opener - Corpus Christi Hooks
- Travs Walk-off to Open Two Week Homestand - Arkansas Travelers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.