Seven-Run Eighth Propels Riders to 11-5 Victory

July 31, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders blasted the San Antonio Missions 11-5 on Wednesday night in come-from-behind fashion from Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium.

Trailing 5-4 entering the eighth inning, Frisco (18-11, 62-36) erupted for seven runs. After Frainyer Chavez tripled off of Missions (14-14, 45-51) pitcher Ryan Ock (1-1), Scott Kapers tied the game with an RBI single. Alejandro Osuna then drove in the go-ahead run with an RBI single, Keyber Rodriguez crossed home on a wild pitch and both Max Acosta and Luis Mieses had two-run singles to bump the lead to 11-5.

Mieses went 1-for-5 with two RBIs in his Frisco debut while Jackson Kelley (1-0) earned the win with two shutout innings in his Double-A debut for the Riders.

Ricky DeVito and Andy Rodriguez both fired scoreless innings out of the Frisco bullpen to seal the victory.

The Riders started the scoring back in the first inning when a run scored on a throwing error from San Antonio starting pitcher Victor Lizarraga.

The Missions then stormed back with five unearned runs against Dane Acker, to balloon the lead to 5-1. Acker allowed just the five unearned over five innings while striking out four.

In the sixth, the Riders scored three tallies on a wild pitch, a Chavez RBI single and a Kapers RBI double to make it 5-4 before their massive eighth inning.

Offensively, Frisco tied their season high with 15 hits while Acosta and Chavez both had three hits and Aaron Zavala, Kapers and Rodriguez each had two-hit games.

Next, the RoughRiders and Missions meet for game three of the series at 7:05 p.m. on Thursday, August 1st. LHP Mitch Bratt (0-0, -.--) will take the ball for the RoughRiders against LHP Austin Krob (3-7, 5.58).

