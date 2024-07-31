'Hounds Blank Travs

July 31, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







North Little Rock, AR - The Midland RockHounds defeated the Arkansas Travelers, 1-0 on Wednesday night. Three RockHound pitchers combined on a three-hitter. The lone run of the game scored in the top of the eighth inning. Reid VanScoter threw four scoreless innings in his second start off the IL for Arkansas. Domingo Robles dealt six scoreless in a no decision start for Midland.

Moments That Mattered

* Denzel Clarke and Caeden Trenkle hit consecutive doubles with two out in the top of the eighth for the game's lone run.

* Kaden Polcovich drew a leadoff walk to start the bottom of the ninth. He moved to second base with one out on a groundout but was stranded there.

Notable Travs Performances

* LHP Reid VanScoter: 4 IP, 2 H, BB, 3 K

* LHP Danny Wirchansky: 3 IP, 2 H, 2 K

News and Notes

* Arkansas was shutout for the 10th time this season.

Up Next

The series continues on Thursday night with RHP Juan Mercedes (5-4, 2.97) making the start against RHP Blake Beers (9-5, 3.87). First pitch is set for 6:35. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from July 31, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.