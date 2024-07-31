Amarillo Walked-off in Extras

July 31, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - The Sod Poodles fell in game two of the series vs. the Hooks 2-1, getting walked off in extra innings. They spoiled a phenomenal debut from Joe Elbis.

The Sod Poodles went 1-15 in with runners in scoring position on Wednesday night. Tim Tawa blasted his 20th home run of the season, which scored the only Amarillo run of the game. Joe Elbis was dominant in his debut, going 7.0 innings, allowing one run and three hits. He struck out seven batters in the process.

Ethan Pecko strided out to the mound for the first time at the Double-A level and got himself into some early trouble. A one-out single from Jean Walters was followed up by Tim Tawa reaching on an error. This put runners at second and third with one out, but a Caleb Roberts strikeout and A.J. Vukovich groundout ended the threat. Joe Elbis also made his Double-A debut in the bottom half, tossing a perfect inning while picking up his first strikeout.

Nothing was going for Amarillo in the top of the second inning and the favor was returned in the bottom half by Elbis.

Jancarlos Cintron doubled with one out in the third but wasn't able to score. After retiring the first seven batters, Elbis gave up back-to-back singles that put runners on the corners with one out. A ground ball scored the first run of the game and the only one of the frame.

In the fourth, Andy Weber smacked a two-out double into the right center field gap but was left there when Kennedy Corona made a phenomenal catch over his shoulder in right field to rob Neyfy Castillo of extra bases and an rbi. Elbis got back to his dominant ways, retiring the side in order with a strikeout.

Trailing by one in the fifth, J.J. D'Orazio led off with a single and got to second on a slow rolling groundout by Kristian Robinson, but was stranded there by the top of the order. Elbis continued to be stupendous, striking out his fifth and sixth batters of the game in another 1-2-3 inning.

Tim Tawa wasted no time tying the game in the sixth, leading off the inning with his Texas League-leading 20th home run of the year. Vukovich walked and stole second base but couldn't come around to score. Elbis set the Hooks down in order once again in the sixth, picking up his seventh and final strikeout.

Castillo walked to lead off the seventh and promptly stole second. D'Orazio couldn't advance him to third and Robinson struck out looking, leaving it up to Cintron. He blooped a ball to right field that took a great running catch by Corona to keep the Soddies off the board. After retiring 12 straight, Elbis gave up a triple with one out, but didn't blink. He induced a groundball to third which was able to get the lead runner at the plate, and the hitter, trying to advance to second, was thrown out for an unconventional, 5-2-5-4 double play.

The Sod Poodles threatened in the eighth, with two out singles from Roberts and Vukovich before Andy Weber walked to load up the bases. Neyfy Castillo struck out swinging to extinguish the threat. Jake Rice relieved Elbis and was unhittable, striking out the side in order.

Entering the final frame tied, Robinson drew a one-out walk after a lengthy at-bat. That was the only runner the Soddies got. Kyle Amendt pitched a scoreless ninth inning, working around a couple of walks.

Tawa led off the tenth with a single to right field, but Walters was unable to score from second. With runners on the corners and nobody out, Roberts and Vukovich struckout before Weber flew out to center. Mitchell Stumpo needed a zero in the bottom half, but couldn't get it. An intentional walk put a runner at first and another walk loaded the bases. A base hit to left field ended the game.

The Sod Poodles will look to bounce back from a 2-1 loss Thursday night at 6:35 P.M. in Corpus Christi.

Elbis Can Sing the Blues: Joe Elbis was nothing but exceptional in his Double-A debut. He worked his second longest outing of the season, going seven innings of one run baseball. He allowed just three hits, walked none, and struck out seven. The former 29th-rated prospect in the Diamondbacks organization was extremely efficient as well. He fired 59 of his 84 pitches for strikes across his seven innings of pitching.

Mr. Rice Says No Dice: Jake Rice worked his sixth consecutive appearance without allowing a run on Wednesday night. He struck out the side in order, keeping the game tied in the bottom of the eighth inning. He has struck out eight batters across that stretch working 5.2 innings in the process. He has only allowed one hit during the streak as well.

Twenty Timmy Taters: Tim Tawa became the first batter in the Texas League to reach 20 home runs on the season with a solo shot to lead off the sixth. The blast tied up the game at one. He has homered five times in his last seven games.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from July 31, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.