Brewer Sends CC to Walk-off Win

July 31, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

CORPUS CHRISTI - Jordan Brewer's RBI single to left field in the 10th inning Wednesday night added up to a 2-1 Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit winner over Amarillo at Whataburger Field.

Ethan Pecko turned in a scoreless Double-A debut, holding the Sod Poodles to four hits and one walk with two strikeouts in 4.1 innings.

Corpus Christi backed Pecko with a run in the third. Rolando Espinosa began the rally with a base hit to right. Espinosa went first to third on a single by Jeron Williams, and then scampered home via Jeremy Arocho's ground ball to first base.

Joe Elbis turned in a stout Double-A debut for Amarillo, retiring 21 of 24 batters faced with seven strikeouts.

After allowing a home run to the first batter, Tyler Guilfoil stranded four over 3.1 innings of relief for CC.

Kasey Ford earned the victory by setting down five of six Sod Poodles. All of Ford's three outs in the 10th came with the go-ahead run at third, including a pair of strikeouts.

In the home 10th, lead-off hitter Kenedy Corona was walked intentionally before Colin Barber drew a free pass to load the bases. Tommy Sacco Jr., who tripled in the seventh, waltzed in as the automatic runner when Brewer's fly ball landed over the head of A.J. Vukovich in left.

