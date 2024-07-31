Amarillo Takes Charge in Opener
July 31, 2024 - Texas League (TL)
Corpus Christi Hooks News Release
CORPUS CHRISTI - The Sod Poodles ran away with Tuesday's series opener, knocking off the Hooks, 11-5, at Whataburger Field.
Tommy Sacco Jr. and Colin Barber blasted solo home runs among the 10 Corpus Christi hits.
Jeron Williams notched a triple in the third and was immediately cashed in via a run-scoring bunt by Jeremy Arocho.
Arocho completed his 2-for-5 day by looping a single into shallow center with two away in the ninth, chasing home Barber who walked to begin the inning.
Jordan Brewer notched his 30th RBI in the second via a fly ball that landed on the warning track in left-center, scoring Sacco from second base.
