Amarillo Takes Charge in Opener

July 31, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - The Sod Poodles ran away with Tuesday's series opener, knocking off the Hooks, 11-5, at Whataburger Field.

Tommy Sacco Jr. and Colin Barber blasted solo home runs among the 10 Corpus Christi hits.

Jeron Williams notched a triple in the third and was immediately cashed in via a run-scoring bunt by Jeremy Arocho.

Arocho completed his 2-for-5 day by looping a single into shallow center with two away in the ninth, chasing home Barber who walked to begin the inning.

Jordan Brewer notched his 30th RBI in the second via a fly ball that landed on the warning track in left-center, scoring Sacco from second base.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from July 31, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.