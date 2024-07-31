Birds Can't Overcome Early Hole, Drop Series Opener
July 31, 2024 - Texas League (TL)
Springfield Cardinals News Release
TULSA, OK - The Cardinals fell behind early and mustered only 4 hits as Springfield fell to the Tulsa Drillers 8-1 in the series opener at ONEOK Field on Tuesday night. The loss represents the first back-to-back losses for the Cardinals since a three-game skid from June 27-29 against Arkansas.
Decisions:
W: Orlando Ortiz-Mayr (5-6)
L: Edwin Nuñez (0-7)
Notables:
Jimmy Crooks homered for the Cardinals' only run. It was Crooks' 6th home run over his last 22 games.
The Cardinals had a pair of hitting streaks come to an end: RJ Yeager (0-for-4) at 9, and Chandler Redmond (0-for-3) at 8.
Nathan Church extended is on-base streak to 15 straight games with a 3rd inning single.
The Cards went 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position and are 3-for-41 (.073) with RISP over their last 6 games.
Leonardo Taveras fired 2.0 scoreless innings in the 7th and 8th for Springfield.
On Deck:
Wednesday, July 31: SPR LHP Quinn Mathews (0-1, 4.79 ERA) vs RUL RHP Jerming Rosario (2-2, 5.28 ERA)
Broadcast on Classic Rock 106.7, classicrock1067.fm, SpringfieldCardinals.com, and MiLB.TV
