Travs Take on RockHounds and RoughRiders in 7 Game Series

July 15, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Arkansas Travelers News Release





TRAVS OPPONENT

MIDLAND ROCKHOUNDS

FRISCO ROUGHRIDERS

FIRST GAME OF SERIES

TUESDAY, JULY 16

FRIDAY, JULY 19

LAST GAME OF SERIES

THURSDAY, JULY 18

MONDAY, JULY 22

TUESDAY, JULY 16

BASEBALL BINGO

ZOOSDAY TUESDAY

FREE TRACKLESS TRAIN RIDES

Tuesday is Baseball Bingo brought to you by the Arkansas State Treasury Departments 529 College Savings Gift Plan! Play bingo by watching the game and win prizes or a $529 Funded AR 529 Gift Plan. The LR Zoo's Zoosday Tuesday is here to give you a chance to meet the Animal Ambassadors and learn about animals! All Aboard for free train rides in center field by the Kids Korner presented by B98.

Gates at 6:10 p.m. First Pitch at 7:10 p.m..

WEDNESDAY, JULY 17

DIAMANTES NIGHT

$1 HOT DOG NIGHT

COLLEGE NIGHT

Brilla radiante como un diamante = Shine like a Diamond! The Diamantes de Arkansas take the field again for a night full of Mariachi music, colorful uniforms, and special concessions presented by Univision Arkansas. Grab a $1 Hot Dog at any of the main concessions and join the Petit Jean Hot Dog Eating Contest in the 8th inning for your shot at fame and glory. It's Baptist Health Employee Appreciation Night, get $3 off admission for up to 6 people with your ID Badge. We welcome ALL college students on Wednesday night games this season, get $3 off admission with college ID at the box office courtesy of SAU Tech.

Gates at 6:10 p.m. First Pitch at 7:10 p.m.

THURSDAY, JULY 18

CHRISTMAS IN JULY NIGHT

Ho, Ho, Ho! Merry Christmas in July Travs fans! The North Pole lands at Dickey-Stephens Park tonight for a winter wonderland of holiday fun! Wear your Christmas gear and compete in the Best Holiday Cheer contest, take a picture in the Travs sleigh, or meet Santa courtesy of Petit Jean Meats and get your wish list in early!

Gates at 6:10 p.m. First Pitch at 7:10 p.m.

FRIDAY, JULY 19

POST-GAME FIREWORKS

BENTON/BRYANT COMMUNITY NIGHT

Post-Game Fireworks! Fearless Fan Fireworks Friday presented by Arkansas Blue Cross Blue Shield and THV 11. Blue Cross Blue Shield Members get $3 off Admission with ID at the Box Office. We welcome fans from Benton and Bryant for Community night, pick up FREE community tickets at Big Red Stores, Greenway Equipment in Bryant, Benton Area Chamber of Commerce, First Security Bank, and Malvern National Bank.

Gates at 6:10 p.m. First Pitch at 7:10 p.m.

SATURDAY, JULY 20

THUNDERSTIX GIVE AWAY

BATESVILLE/HEBER SPRINGS COMMUNITY NIGHT

KIDS RUN THE BASES

Feel the THUNDER! The first 1,000 fans in the gate will receive a pair of Thunderstix presented by Gregory Polaris/Indian Motorcycles of Little Rock and Fox 16. Be ready to make some noise for the Thunder Rally! We welcome fans from Batesville and Heber Springs for Community Night, pick up FREE tickets at Red River Dodge and Greenway Equipment in Batesville. After the game kids run the bases thanks to the Museum of Discovery.

Gates at 5:10 p.m. First Pitch at 6:10 p.m.

SUNDAY, JULY 21

OPERATION MILITARY

APPRECIATION SUNDAY

EDWARDS FOOD GIANT

$3 DISCOUNT COUPON

KIDS RUN THE BASES

$10 FAMILY SUNDAY

For Operation Military Appreciation Sunday presented by Mid-South Ford Dealers, fans get $3 off a ticket with a military ID at the box office or purchase on-line at GovX.com as we honor Vietnam Veterans. Bring a Church bulletin to the box office and receive General Admission for the entire family for only $10! You can also find a $3 discount coupon at Edwards Food Giant stores in Central Arkansas. After the game kids run the bases thanks to the Museum of Discovery.

Gates at 5:10 p.m. First Pitch at 6:10 p.m.

MONDAY, JULY 22

MONDAY PUP-DAY

DEMOCRAT GAZETTE FAMILY NIGHT

Help Moix RV help K9's in need! For Moix Monday Pup-Day Moix RV will donate $3 for every dog in the park that night to the Humane Society of Pulaski County. Plus, when you bring your dog your general admission ticket is only $3. Fans can get a $3 off coupon in the Monday Sports Section of the Democrat Gazette courtesy of MeTV and 106.7 The Ride. Visit the Travel Nurse Across America table tonight as they honor nurses.

Gates at 6:10 p.m. First Pitch at 7:10 p.m.

The Travs return August 1 for a seven game series against the Cardinals and Naturals featuring Halloween Theme night, Braden Bishop Bobble Head Give Away, Midget Wrestling, Little Kato Bobble Head Give Away, Kids Run the Bases, Pup-Day, Zoosday, and $1 Hot Dog Night!

